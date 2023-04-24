Boba Fett Actors’ Star Wars Memorabilia Goes Up For Auction | star wars





A collection of Star Wars memorabilia, from action figures to keychains, a space helmet and even an original script, amassed over the years by the actor who played bounty hunter Boba Fett, is up for auction . Although he only made brief appearances in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Boba Fett became a cult figure and the British actor who played him, Jeremy Bulloch, assiduously collected items concerning him. On May 4, a nod to the Jedi phrase May the force be with you, fans will be able to bid on memorabilia at a sale managed by East Bristol Auctions UK. In addition to collecting memorabilia from the making of the films, Bulloch, who died in 2020, collected memorabilia from fans at Star Wars conventions. Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: Jeremy didn’t just play in the franchise; he was a big fan himself. His love for movies and fans took him all over the world and wherever he went he bought or received Boba Fett memorabilia. His personal museum contained everything from Boba Fett tea towels to rare action figures. It’s very rare for an actor to have such a deep connection to his role, let alone amass a collection of this magnitude. Among the 400 lots is a Boba Fett helmet that a fan made for him. Constructed of steel but with a foam lining so it could be worn, it was on display in Bulloch’s home office for many years. It is estimated that it will yield up to 800. A curiosity is a painting by Boba Fett surrounded by cherubs and clouds in the Italian Renaissance style. Bulloch said the artist knows how much he loves all things Italian and displayed it in his home museum. The estimate is between 250 and 500. Bulloch’s vintage Boba Fett figure is expected to hit 1,200. The catalog describes this as a rare opportunity for Star Wars toy collectors to purchase an action figure owned by the actor who portrayed the character. Although Boba Fett didn’t appear in the Revenge of the Sith prequel, Bulloch did make an appearance in the film and held on to his copy of the script, which is estimated to be at 600 copies. Bulloch died aged 75 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and part of the proceeds from the auction will go to Parkinsons UK. Bulloch’s collection was so large that it had to be split in two. In May of last year, the first part made 155,000.

