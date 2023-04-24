Don Lemon fired by CNN Daily Press





Longtime CNN host Don Lemon stepped out on the cable news network just over two months after he apologized to viewers for on-air comments about the Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday. CNN and Don have parted ways, CNN President Chris Licht said in a memo to staff that was also posted on the networks communications Twitter account. Don will always be part of the CNN family and we thank him for his contribution over the past 17 years. We wish him good luck and will encourage him in his future projects. CNN has not provided a public explanation for Lemons’ departure. But on the CNN This Morning co-hosts’ Twitter account, Lemon claimed the news surprised him and called it a dismissal. He had appeared on his show that morning. I was informed this morning by my agent that I was terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he wrote in a statement posted shortly after 12 p.m. Eastern. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was it hinted to me that I would not be able to continue doing the work I loved at the network. In mid-February, Lemon caused an uproar when, during a discussion on CNN This Morning with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the age of politicians, he said Haley, 51, doesn’t was not at its peak. A woman, he said, was considered to be at her peak in her 20s, 30s and possibly 40s. Harlow challenged Lemon, trying to clarify what he was referring to: I think we have to qualify. Are you talking about a bonus for having children or are you talking about a bonus for being president? Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are, Lemon replied. He broached the subject again an hour later and was refuted by commentator Audie Cornish. Lemon released a statement saying he regretted his senseless and irrelevant comments, which Haley herself called sexist and used to raise funds. He was then absent from the show for three days, returning the following week with a tweeted apology but no mention of the episode on air. Licht told staffers in a memo at the time that Lemon would undergo formal training, but did not specify what that would entail. Licht added that it was important to him that the network balance accountability with fostering a culture in which people can take ownership, learn and grow from their mistakes.

