Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and many more…

Salman Khan Gets Clicked With Mohnish Bahl’s Daughters Bhagyashree

Mumbai– It was “Maine Pyar Kiya in the Multiverse” for Mohnish Behl’s actress daughter Pranutan after superstar Salman Khan posed with her and Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika.

The daughters of Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl were at the Eid party hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. Taking to Instagram, Pranutan shared a series of photos with Salman and Avantika.

In the first image, Salman, Pranutan and Avantika smiled as they posed for the camera. The second photo showed Pranutan and Avantika looking happy as they had a conversation.

Pranutan wrote in his caption: “Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse. Prem, Jeevan’s daughter and Suman’s daughter. Eid.

Avantika commented, “That’s so cute.”

“Maine Pyar Kiya”, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was released in 1989. It also stars Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo.

On the work front, Salman’s latest release is “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Sara Ali Khan concludes “Murder Mubarak” and heads to “Aye Watan Mere Watan”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Gaslight’ has completed director Homi Adajania’s Delhi program ‘Murder Mubarak’ and arrived in Mumbai to quilt the film.

Director Homi Adajania also took to his social media to announce the conclusion and wrote a message for “Bambi” Sara, saying, “Bye Bye my sweet #Bambi.”

The actress was also spotted filming in snorkeling gear with Homi. ‘Murder Mubarak’ marks his third film with diving gear, following ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Gaslight’.

The actress will soon resume filming ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she plays the role of a 1940s freedom fighter.

Apparently, by the end of this month, she will also be finishing “Aye Watan Mere Watan.”

The next one in the pipeline for her is filmmaker Anurag Basu’s “Metro.. Inn Dino,” which she will begin filming around the middle of next month.

Apart from these films, Sara will also be seen in the upcoming opposite Vicky Kaushal by Laxman Utekar, titled “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”.

‘Ghoomer’ actress Saiyami Kher learned to play cricket ‘by seeing Sachin on TV’

Mumbai– Cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher, who will soon be seen in R. Balki’s upcoming sports drama “Ghoomer” starring Angad Bedi, is not just another cricketer fan celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday.

She played competitive cricket as a fast bowler in the Maharashtra women’s team but chose modeling and acting over appearing for national team trials.

Speaking of the Master Blaster, she said, “Sachin has been my hero since he was eight years old. I watched it on TV and that’s how I learned to play cricket, just by watching it.

Speaking about what she learned from Sachin, she said: “Besides cricket, he taught me that humility and hard work are the most attractive qualities to emulate. He was, is and always will be my hero.

She added that her favorite shot from Sachin was “his forehand”, but the shot she can never forget was “that six over the field against Pakistan” in the 2003 FIFA World Cup. ‘ICC.

In ‘Ghoomer’, Saiyami plays a para-athlete who becomes a cricketing prodigy.

Amrin Qureshi shares the lesson she learned from Mithun Chakraborty

New Delhi- Amrin Qureshi, the daughter of filmmaker and dubbing rights seller Sajid Qureshi, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Bad Boy’. As she prepares for the launch, she recalls a lesson she learned from veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, whose son Namashi is also making his film debut.

Interacting with the media in the nation’s capital on Monday, Amrin said, “I still remember Mithun sir telling us that in order to be a good actor, it’s important to be a good human being and that lesson will always stay with me. “

Amrin added that working with Mithun was a great experience.

“It was the accomplishment of a lifetime. We had the opportunity to learn a lot from him. He taught us how to be better actors,” she said.

Amrin is the film’s female lead opposite Mithun’s son, Namashi.

Praising Chakraborty senior, Amrin added, “He is so cool and effortless as an actor and so down to earth. We never felt like we were working with a legend. I learned a lot from him. »

Joining the conversation, Namashi asked if he did the dance steps for his father’s song “Janabe Ali,” who will forever be the ageless “Disco Dancer” in the popular imagination.

Namashi said, “The choreography was done by the dance director; daddy didn’t teach me anything. His only advice for me is to be different from him in every aspect and create my own identity.

Anil opts for oxygen therapy, Anupam quips: “Chand pe ja rahe ho?”

Mumbai– Ditching gyms, actor Anil Kapoor has now turned to oxygen therapy to stay fit.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a clip of Anil inside a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. He shows Anil inside the chamber with an oxygen mask.

Anil shows the thumbs up sign and waves as Anupam registers him. Sharing the video, Anupam captioned the post in Hindi: “Aare Kapoor saab! Aapne bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho? Unless this machine has something to do with your jawani ka raaz @AnilKapoor.

It’s not the first time that Anil has done something for fitness. He previously shared his workout video in which he was seen shirtless in -110 degrees Celsius.

On the work side, Anupam is preparing for the release of “IB 71” with Vidyut Jammwal. He also has ‘The Vaccine War’, ‘Emergency’, ‘The Signature’ and ‘Metro In Dino’.

Anil is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller “Fighter” in which he will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming gangster drama, “Animal.”

