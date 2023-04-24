The Mandalorian Breakout Actor Reveals His Star Trek Casting Dream After Spin-Off Canceled

To burst The Mandalorian star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee revealed he would like to be cast in a future star trek project. Lee, who debuted as Captain Adelphi Ranger Captain Carson Teva on The Mandalorian season 2 wants to join the small rank of star wars actors who have also appeared in star trek properties alongside George Takei and Simon Pegg.





Lee answered a question about his future – and specifically calls for leading a revival of Kim’s Convenience – to talk about his upcoming role in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender TV show and his dream of being cast in two other huge sci-fi franchises:

He also hit back at fans’ outrageous suggestions that it’s impossible to like both. star trek And star wars, and that there is an unwritten rule that you cannot be cast in both. Given New Republic Rangerscancellation, Lee deserves the opportunity to show off his skills as a starship pilot, and star trek could be the perfect way to answer the call.

Who Paul Sun-Hyung Lee could play in Star Trek

Carson Teva star Lee also retweeted calls for him to be cast Strange new worlds as well as in Michelle Yeoh’s next film Section 31 Star Trek movie, but drew the line saying who he would like to play. In fact, Lee says he would happily play anyone in star trek, revealing himself to be a cosplayer in the process. Naturally, his tweets will inevitably lead to speculation about who Lee might play in the future. star trek project, and the good news for him is the promise of a lot of possibilities. Not only is Paramount Plus making several Trek movies – reportedly committed to releasing a new movie every 2 years – but there are also new seasons already in the works. And that’s not to mention the possible Star Trek: Legacy spin off.

In his favor, Lee could turn to other star trek fans who were chosen, with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg and Tim Russ cited as fans who got their dream job. Now it’s up to Paramount’s casting teams to give the accomplished pilot from the LucasFilm universe a chance to command something a little bigger than an X-Wing.