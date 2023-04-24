Hollywood returns to the 2000s with TV adaptations of popular young adult books like Harry Potter And Dusk. The first Harry Potter film premiered in 2001, launching Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson into the limelight, and launching them on a magical journey through Hogwarts for the next ten years, with the final film premiering in 2011. JK’s success in film adaptation of Rowling’s book launched other young adult series to do the same. In 2008, Dusk followed suit, then came The hunger Gamesfollowed by Divergent franchise. Eventually, the trend died down.

However, like fashion, everything is coming back into fashion, and Hollywood is in the midst of a renaissance in adapting young adult novels. On April 12, Warner Brothers announced that a Harry Potter TV series was in the works with HBO. On April 19, it was reported Dusk would also get a TV series. Both franchises are based on the supernatural and have sparked a societal obsession with wizards and vampires. TV shows could potentially make the world obsessed with the supernatural, but they better do a good job of bringing the novels back to the screen.





Harry Potter and Twilight TV Remakes Signal a New Hollywood Trend

What’s old is new again in Hollywood. It’s a common concept with the number of movie reboots Hollywood has created over the decades. However, now Hollywood is riding the waves of streaming popularity. Social media platforms, especially Twitter and TikTok, have allowed people to reminisce about their favorite childhood movies and music videos. Harry Potter And Dusk circulate regularly on social networks. Hollywood understood this, and with franchises on everyone’s mind, they decided to capitalize on it.

While most fans are content with the originals and feel connected to these specific actors, the new adaptations are always a fan favorite. This could cause a resurgence in adaptations of young adult novels. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It’s set to premiere later this year, and if it does well, it will spark public interest in the series again, meaning the franchise could be the next to see itself adapted into a TV show.

Daisy Jones and the six also had huge success this year with its Amazon Prime series, and while the book is a different genre, it proved that people were interested in seeing their favorite books turned into TV series. Hollywood has clearly decided to run with it.

Turning Young Adult Movies Into TV Shows Is Risky

While it might sound exciting and the perfect way for Hollywood to cash in on an old idea, there’s a lot of risk in turning these movies into spectacles. Those who grew up watching Harry Potter And Dusk movies have come to love actors playing their favorite characters. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson recasting the roles of Harry Potter or Edward Cullen. The new cast will no doubt take some getting used to. The best way to approach new shows is with an open mind, but fans will likely subconsciously compare movies and series whether they like it or not.

There will be changes, good or bad, and fans will quickly notice them and share their opinions on social media. When something in pop culture is so beloved, most fans hope that Hollywood will leave it alone instead of pushing it and potentially making it worse. If the series doesn’t perform well, the companies have wasted a ton of money and tainted the fan experience with the franchises. Luckily, they can always go back and watch the original movies as long as the series hasn’t put such a bad taste in their mouths.

Fixing bad young adult adaptations is better for Hollywood

There are many aspects of Harry Potter, Dusk, and other young adult films that Hollywood can fix with the new trend of TV adaptation. While Dusk was beloved at the time, many fans found some of the scenes comical when returning to watch the franchise. It also received its fair share of backlash from critics who didn’t take the films seriously. However, Hollywood has the ability to improve many aspects. To start, Harry Potter And Dusk both are sorely lacking in diversity. Including a diverse group of actors for the main cast could make movies much better. The adaptations could also fix some of the corny moments, especially in Dusk.

A big problem with film adaptations is the changes that need to be made. Even though both franchises had multiple movies, they all focused on one book. The TV series allows multiple episodes per season to tell the story of each book, which means fewer things have to be cut out and the show can stay more true to the book than the movie. The series also has the advantage of technology that was not available in the 2000s, which means that some scary special effects scenes can be improved in the series.

The trend also allows Hollywood to revisit series that have not been as successful as Harry Potter And Duskas Divergent. For example, Disney+ took over Percy Jackson series, which is slated to premiere in 2024, hopefully earning it more attention than the original films. Although there were some negative reactions to the casting, others felt the casting choices were fair and more faithful to the books than the original films.

Can Hollywood’s new trend work in the end?

The trend can go either way. It could be a hit that would thrill fans to revisit the franchises that brought them so much joy when they were younger, or it could be a massive failure that would have everyone wishing Hollywood was pretty much quiet. However, Netflix has had huge success with its Addams Family derivative series, Wednesdaywho was greatly inspired by Harry Potterwhich means that the new series has the potential to perform well.

It’s also been quite a long time since the original Dusk And Harry Potter movies to keep fans open-minded about a new generation of actors stepping into the roles. Hopefully the shows will be a hit, and if they are, fans can expect many more of their favorite young adult novels to hit streaming platforms in the years to come.