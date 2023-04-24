Entertainment
Hollywood’s New Young Adult Trend Better Work
Hollywood returns to the 2000s with TV adaptations of popular young adult books like Harry Potter And Dusk. The first Harry Potter film premiered in 2001, launching Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson into the limelight, and launching them on a magical journey through Hogwarts for the next ten years, with the final film premiering in 2011. JK’s success in film adaptation of Rowling’s book launched other young adult series to do the same. In 2008, Dusk followed suit, then came The hunger Gamesfollowed by Divergent franchise. Eventually, the trend died down.
However, like fashion, everything is coming back into fashion, and Hollywood is in the midst of a renaissance in adapting young adult novels. On April 12, Warner Brothers announced that a Harry Potter TV series was in the works with HBO. On April 19, it was reported Dusk would also get a TV series. Both franchises are based on the supernatural and have sparked a societal obsession with wizards and vampires. TV shows could potentially make the world obsessed with the supernatural, but they better do a good job of bringing the novels back to the screen.
Harry Potter and Twilight TV Remakes Signal a New Hollywood Trend
What’s old is new again in Hollywood. It’s a common concept with the number of movie reboots Hollywood has created over the decades. However, now Hollywood is riding the waves of streaming popularity. Social media platforms, especially Twitter and TikTok, have allowed people to reminisce about their favorite childhood movies and music videos. Harry Potter And Dusk circulate regularly on social networks. Hollywood understood this, and with franchises on everyone’s mind, they decided to capitalize on it.
While most fans are content with the originals and feel connected to these specific actors, the new adaptations are always a fan favorite. This could cause a resurgence in adaptations of young adult novels. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It’s set to premiere later this year, and if it does well, it will spark public interest in the series again, meaning the franchise could be the next to see itself adapted into a TV show.
Daisy Jones and the six also had huge success this year with its Amazon Prime series, and while the book is a different genre, it proved that people were interested in seeing their favorite books turned into TV series. Hollywood has clearly decided to run with it.
Turning Young Adult Movies Into TV Shows Is Risky
While it might sound exciting and the perfect way for Hollywood to cash in on an old idea, there’s a lot of risk in turning these movies into spectacles. Those who grew up watching Harry Potter And Dusk movies have come to love actors playing their favorite characters. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson recasting the roles of Harry Potter or Edward Cullen. The new cast will no doubt take some getting used to. The best way to approach new shows is with an open mind, but fans will likely subconsciously compare movies and series whether they like it or not.
There will be changes, good or bad, and fans will quickly notice them and share their opinions on social media. When something in pop culture is so beloved, most fans hope that Hollywood will leave it alone instead of pushing it and potentially making it worse. If the series doesn’t perform well, the companies have wasted a ton of money and tainted the fan experience with the franchises. Luckily, they can always go back and watch the original movies as long as the series hasn’t put such a bad taste in their mouths.
Fixing bad young adult adaptations is better for Hollywood
There are many aspects of Harry Potter, Dusk, and other young adult films that Hollywood can fix with the new trend of TV adaptation. While Dusk was beloved at the time, many fans found some of the scenes comical when returning to watch the franchise. It also received its fair share of backlash from critics who didn’t take the films seriously. However, Hollywood has the ability to improve many aspects. To start, Harry Potter And Dusk both are sorely lacking in diversity. Including a diverse group of actors for the main cast could make movies much better. The adaptations could also fix some of the corny moments, especially in Dusk.
A big problem with film adaptations is the changes that need to be made. Even though both franchises had multiple movies, they all focused on one book. The TV series allows multiple episodes per season to tell the story of each book, which means fewer things have to be cut out and the show can stay more true to the book than the movie. The series also has the advantage of technology that was not available in the 2000s, which means that some scary special effects scenes can be improved in the series.
The trend also allows Hollywood to revisit series that have not been as successful as Harry Potter And Duskas Divergent. For example, Disney+ took over Percy Jackson series, which is slated to premiere in 2024, hopefully earning it more attention than the original films. Although there were some negative reactions to the casting, others felt the casting choices were fair and more faithful to the books than the original films.
Can Hollywood’s new trend work in the end?
The trend can go either way. It could be a hit that would thrill fans to revisit the franchises that brought them so much joy when they were younger, or it could be a massive failure that would have everyone wishing Hollywood was pretty much quiet. However, Netflix has had huge success with its Addams Family derivative series, Wednesdaywho was greatly inspired by Harry Potterwhich means that the new series has the potential to perform well.
It’s also been quite a long time since the original Dusk And Harry Potter movies to keep fans open-minded about a new generation of actors stepping into the roles. Hopefully the shows will be a hit, and if they are, fans can expect many more of their favorite young adult novels to hit streaming platforms in the years to come.
|
Sources
2/ https://screenrant.com/young-adult-tv-shows-remakes-harry-potter-twilight-trend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan: General Bajwa advised me to dissolve the assemblies, says Khan – News
- – Turkish mediation between Al-Burhan and Dagalo
- Hollywood’s New Young Adult Trend Better Work
- CS and Psychology Undergraduate Pragati Maheshwary was awarded twice by Google this year – Computer Science – UWMadison
- Malnutrition, sunken faces and strange dreams: side effects of Ozempic
- A small earthquake hits upstate New York
- PM Modi calls on sports ministers to provide quality infrastructure for athletes, formulate short and long term goals
- The Mandalorian Breakout Actor Reveals His Star Trek Casting Dream After Spin-Off Canceled
- 10 storylines after Purdue football spring camp
- Jackson High Girls’ Football Season Comes to an Abrupt End | Local News
- More than 10,000 ancient human genomes
- What’s behind the sexual assault lawsuit against Donald Trump?