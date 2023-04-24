Sanditon’s cast in the series finale

What was it like filming those indelible and iconic scenes of sanditis the final? Rose Williams, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Crystal Clarke and other members of the sandit the cast discuss making the series finale, the Happy Ever Afters, and what they imagine to be ahead in their characters’ lives.

Contains major Series Finale spoilers.

1.

Rose Williams on Every Happy Afternoon I think the ending was brilliant, and I think that’s what we all wanted. Being a show inspired by the work of Jane Austen and inspired by the characters she formed in her mind, it was only fair to give everyone their Austen endings. Because that’s the point, being able to observe the dynamics of relationships. And I think part of Jane Austen’s legacy is how she emphasized learning to really love each other and looking for the best, rather than walking away. Her focus at the end of all her stories was always on true love. And to be able to close our version of sandit in this spirit is essential.

2.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes on the end In those two scenes on the cliff and the boardwalk, I think it was a huge relief for [Colbourne]. He is a man who, when we first met him, was clouded with grief and painful memories. So I think the cliff scene is closure for him, but it’s also that feeling of lightness, of a weight that’s lifted off your shoulders and being able to breathe. It’s as if he didn’t breathe properly during the two sets, and it wasn’t until the very end that he could breathe. It was the characterization for him in a way that he could be so contained and so insular and so introverted, that I tried to at least convey that feeling of an almost different physique to someone who could finally lift eyes, and don’t look down, and breathe. again, and hold your head up high I remember we had an intimacy director on set about the kiss and how we were going to do the kiss, and [convey] this feeling of relief and exhaustion, that it’s taken so many months and ups and downs to get to this point and this feeling of “Well, it’s a kiss, but it doesn’t have to be the definition kiss of our lives, because we’re about to spend the rest of our lives together. So in a way, it’s more of a hug, it’s an exhaustion to fall into each other’s arms because we don’t have to anymore. Company. And now it’s not a stolen kiss anymore, it’s a kiss of relief and happiness and almost the feeling that we’re about to spend the rest of our lives kissing each other, so we don’t need to put too much pressure on it.

3.

Rose Williams on the end They were really important scenes. I think Ben and our director Steve [Brett] and me, for the final scene and for that final moment on top of a cliff, we all knew those scenes were really important and I was really, really keen to preserve them in that style of Austen as much as possible, and to honor this Charlotte character as much as possible, and to align her as closely as possible with our shared vision. With filming you always shoot out of order, so while it would have been heaven to be able to film the last moment on the last day, it was last week I think when we shot the last moment of the scene, which was really nice. I will always remember this day because it was the last day for Flora [Mitchell], who plays Leo. His mother was there and we were taking pictures and I got very emotional. It was incredibly meaningful, everything you imagine it could do, to close that final chapter of a character and have satisfaction and peace of mind. The time I felt that the most in my life, I will never forget that day, was when I read the last page of the last Harry Potter book, you know, that “I have a happy life and it’s okay.” I was able to experience that in the skin of Charlotte, and I am very grateful. I felt like I was closing the final chapter of this person and this experience of working with these incredible people.

4.

Crystal Clarke on Georgiana’s Happy Ever After Love is always part of it. That’s always been part of it, having someone to share our lives with. I don’t deny it, but I think part of Georgiana’s happiness forever is also her autonomy and her ability to fully discover who she is, the things she loves, what she appreciates and where she comes from. comes, thus . Ability to have family relationships. The relationships, not just necessarily with her mother, but the Parkers as well, a sense of community around her, because when we first met her she felt isolated, and not by choice. So his forever happiness is the opposite of that, and it’s community and it’s love. And yes, I think she got it. She got there.

5.

Liam Garrigan and Sophie Winkleman on Samuel and Lady Susan’s Happy Ever After Liam Garrigan: I guess they would go back to London, that’s where their life is. So it would be about going back to London and trying to figure out what that meant then. I always felt like this unexpected true love for Samuel and Lady Susan blindfolded them both, but I really think it would be strong enough to handle whatever life beyond Season 3 threw at them. Sophie Winkelman: I don’t really know what Samuel’s love history is, but it seems like she was drawn to some pretty dazzling characters who didn’t quite find the goods, so she’s probably pretty wise and a bit calcified by the charms men. But she knows this is a really good egg, and I think she’d let her guard down. I think they just feel like really good friends as well as lovers, and I feel like they’re having a lot of fun together, which makes me think this would really last forever. ‘Cause I think it’s probably East all about it. And I think they would be very happy without children. Liam Garrigan: Loose foot and fancy free it’s all good! Sophie Winkelman: Yeah, those are kind of posters for not having kids, neither. I think they could have a very bright life together without all that conventional stuff. I think the future looks very rosy for these two. Probably the most, in fact!

6.

Liam Garrigan and Sophie Winkleman on Charlotte and Colbourne’s Happy Ever After Liam Garrigan: I think they would have more kids, and Sanditon and Heyrick Park would become everything to them, I think. Sophie Winkelman: I completely agree. I think they would have millions of children. We are quite the opposite, we just go to Paris and Rome a lot. But they had their big old dark ghosts in their past, didn’t they? And I think they learned to trust each other during their very arduous journey. So I think they have something really solid as well. I think it would be a very fertile and charming future for them.

7.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes on Augusta’s Happy Ever After Augusta, obviously, is going to have its own spin-off series, so I’m glad to see that’s what we used to joke about. I imagine Augusta won’t be settling in for a while. She really has heads with Miss Charlotte Heywood at first [of Season 2], and they looked like chalk and cheese, complete opposites. But as the series progressed, it actually seemed like how much they looked alike. They both wear their hearts on their sleeve, and they are both passionate, intelligent, romantic, and loyal. So I could imagine Augusta, without realizing it, going the way of Charlotte and going on an adventure before she settled down, so to speak. And even go to work, be a governess somewhere, or work at the school in Charlotte, and have your own adventures before finding the right person to love and marry.