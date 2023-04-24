Exclusive news and research on the wine, spirits and beer industry





AncientMarket Watch Leaders Retailer of the Year Christian Navarro leaves high-end retailer and restaurant Wally’s after decades to design high-end dining experiences with Oak View Group (OVG), a global sports and entertainment company. Navarro joined Wally’s in the early 1990s and eventually became president and director, expanding the store from a neighborhood wine store in Los Angeles to a three-unit retail and on-premises concept with $60 million in revenue at its locations in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Las Vegas.Together with the Oak View Group, Navarro now plans to raise the bar for hospitality at top arenas and festivals around the world with an emphasis on curated menus featuring gourmet cuisine and fine wines and spirits. I couldn’t feel more optimistic about what we’ll do together,” Navarro said, adding that he plans to create a dining experience that will leave a lasting impression on fans and redefine what it means to dine at an event. live. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia and Toronto, the Oak View Group oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at the Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California; and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in So Paulo, Brazil; First Ontario Center Arena in Hamilton, ON; a new arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a new arena in Cardiff, Wales. With the leadership of Christians, we will have everything from three-star Michelin quality food and premium spirits to exclusive events and curated experiences for our customers of the highest possible quality, said the President and CEO of OVG, Tim Leiweke, and the president of business development. , Francesca Bodie in a joint statement. We look forward to working with Christian and his team to bring a fresh perspective to the world of sports and entertainment venue catering that will elevate the premium customer experience and set a new standard in the industry. Navarro’s departure from Wally’s comes after helping the West Coast retailer reach new heights over the past three decades. Along with founder and fellow Market Watch Leader Steve Wallace, he cultivated a star-studded Hollywood client list at Wally’s, becoming known as a wine purveyor to the stars. When Wallace retired in 2013, Navarro brought in Paul and Maurice Marciano, the brothers who founded denim company Guess Inc., as partners. With their help, Navarro revitalized Wallys for modern consumers, taking the concept from purely commercial spaces to full hybrid on-site and off-site outlets with sit-down restaurants, take-out counters and retail areas. gastronomic and market specialties. He will now turn to a new challenge with OVG, aiming to take on-site dining entertainment to a whole new level.Daniel Marsteller

