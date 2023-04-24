Entertainment
Canadian actor dies after spending $220,000 on TWELVE plastic surgeries to play BTS’ KPOP Jimin
A 22-year-old Canadian actor has died after spending $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play BTS’ KPOP star Jimin for an American streaming network.
Saint Von Colucci died Sunday morning in a South Korean hospital after suffering complications from cosmetic procedures he underwent a few months ago.
His publicist told DailyMail.com he had surgery on Saturday night to remove the implants in his jawbone he had put in place in November.
The young artist, he said, developed an infection from the implants and, due to complications, he was intubated and died a few hours later.
Saint Von Colucci, 22, died early Sunday morning of complications from cosmetic surgery. This photo was taken in February after the artist underwent a total of 12 cosmetic procedures
Von Colucci moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019. He was working as an intern for one of South Korea’s Big Three entertainment companies, his publicist told DailyMail.com.
Van Colucci’s rep says the actor knows how risky jaw implant surgery is, as they reshape your natural jawline and put implants in it, but he still wanted to get it.
“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” said his publicist Eric Blake, who had worked with the young actor since March 2022.
He said Van Colucci had undergone 12 cosmetic procedures in the past year, including jaw surgery, implants, face lift, nose job, eye lift, brow lift, brow reduction. lips and some other minor surgeries.
He told DailyMail.com that his client knew how risky jaw implant surgery was, as they reshape your natural jawbone and put implants in it, but he still wanted to get it.
“He was very insecure about how he looked,” Blake said. “H had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like his shape because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape that a lot of Asians have.”
Van Colucci has had 12 cosmetic procedures in the past year including jaw surgery, implants, face lift, nose job, eye lift, brow lift, lip reduction and a few other surgeries minors.
He played one of the main characters an international student.
Although he wasn’t able to divulge too many details, he said the eight-episode show is set to premiere on a major US streaming network in October.
“He was very, very excited and worked very hard,” Blake said and hoped the show would create some buzz to launch his music career.
He said Colucci came to South Korea in 2019 to try to enter the music industry. A company brought him in and paid for his accommodation, transportation, living expenses. He said he was on a seven-year contract with him.
Although Colucci’s striking features included dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and a 6-foot-tall, 182-pound build, Blake said he was “very unhappy with how he looked.”
“He was very insecure in his face,” Blake said. “It was very difficult for him to find a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against because of his Western appearance.”
|
