Summer cinema in Italy starts; Hollywood Studios Return – Deadline
An often-heard complaint from international distribution is that Italy is impossible to schedule in the summer. In 2019, there was an effort from studios and local industry to steer the season in a different direction resulting in record-breaking results, but the pandemic halted the momentum.
At the end of 2022, one of the main concerns of the studio executives we spoke with was indeed Italy. The market was down about 50% from the pre-pandemic average. Among the reasons cited for its woes were a lack of great local releases, poor infrastructure, and a shortage of PLFs. “Oh, my God, Italy! exclaimed a big boss of international distribution.
Now a plan is underway to revive the summer, with the Culture Ministry allocating 20 million euros ($22 million) as part of a promotional campaign to bring audiences back to cinemas. The Ministry’s Undersecretary of State, Lucia Borgonzoni, also recently visited Los Angeles with the aim of creating new opportunities for economic and cultural development, and met with several studios. The majors, we hear, are making a “coordinated effort to come out with movies in the summer.” Several high-profile films are released daily in June and July, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie, The Flash, Ruby Gillman And Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.
This is a change from previous pre-pandemic years. But why is Italy historically so difficult to program? One reason, we are told, is that around 30% of cinemas are either single-screen or dual-screen and a lack of product has largely shut them down during the warmer months. Momentum plays a key role and there has been what one source calls a kind of “sluggishness” in the summer, leaving June to mid-August “dead”.
Locally, Borgonzoni tells Deadline, a plan has been activated “to bring audiences back to cinemas.” To do this, the Ministry of Culture “has involved all the operators of the Italian cinematographic system” and has allocated a budget of €20 million.
In addition to being invested in communication and promotional activities, the funds will be used to cover part of the cost of cinema tickets. From June 16 to September 16, admissions for Italian and European films will be reduced by approximately half to €3.50 ($3.85). The difference will be covered by the ministry.
In addition, immediately before and immediately after the end of the 2023 summer campaign, there will be two editions of party cinema (June 11-15 and September 17-21). Borgonzoni is convinced that there will be “many Italian and foreign films” in theaters.
Regarding Hollywood, Borgonzoni said, “I’m sure we’ll be successful because we’ve worked as a team, starting well ahead of time, and then because we have a bigger budget than in 2019. Certainly, American titles , which are always highly anticipated and appreciated. in our country, will be fundamental for the restarting of cinemas. »
Italy saw some improvement early in the year. Figures provided by Gower Street show a first quarter of €108.6m ($119.7m) versus €68.1m ($75m) in 2022, just short of a 59.5% gain year-on-year.
According to Borgonzoni, “Italian cinemas have suffered a lot from the pandemic. The prolonged use of the mask in cinemas and the fear of contagion have scared away the spectators, but we are in full swing. In the first quarter of this year, admissions almost doubled compared to the same period last year… We are counting on next summer’s campaign for a very clear awareness to resurface in all its force: cinema gives unique experiences. It’s fine to see certain audiovisual products on other channels, but let’s not forget the emotions that only cinema can give.
Speaking of other channels, there have been talks of a change in the local media timeline with a longer window between theatrical releases and streaming. Borgonzoni tells us: “Recently, the Lazio Regional Administrative Court upheld an appeal filed by some exhibitors and decided to restore the windows from the current 90 to 105 days.” However, she notes, this is only for Italian films.
