



CBS is launching a revamped daily political streaming show, American Decides, which will feature a team of network anchors and correspondents. Scheduled for May 1, America decides will star Robert Costa, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Major Garrett, Ed OKeefe, Nikole Killion, Scott MacFarlane, Weijia Jiang and Nancy Cordes. The show airs on CBS News Streaming at 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, rebroadcasting at 6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. This location is currently occupied by Red Bluelaunched six years ago. No More Deadline Robert Gifford, vice president and editor of CBS News, said in a statement that they aim to bring a fresh perspective that will leave viewers more informed, offering facts without opinion and allowing journalists to speak in a place that goes beyond sound clips. The show will be based in Washington and will also feature CBS News Elections and Polling Director Anthony Salvanto with the latest poll. Allison Sandza is the executive producer of the show and coverage of CBS News Streamings Washington. The internal memo from Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-director of CBS News and Stations, is below: Crew I’m excited to tell you about some of the steps we’re taking in our political streaming coverage with the unveiling of America Decides on May 1st. The broadcast team, led by Anthony Galloway in collaboration with Rob Gifford and Allison Sandza, has crafted a program showcasing the strengths of our unparalleled political reporting team at CBS News. It will take place in DC at a studio being upgraded and will air Monday through Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET, with second airings at 6:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET. The story continues Every day, America Decides will go beyond the headlines with our team delivering new stories, journalist interviews, and in-depth analysis of what’s happening in DC and its impact on every high street across the country. America Decides will be where journalists go to speak first and where cross-platform viewers turn for the best political news anywhere. America Decides paired with CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson creates powerful evening programming on the feed for today’s news and as we look to what lies ahead for the upcoming back-to-back election season. Please take a moment to congratulate the Washington, DC Streaming and Politics and Reporting teams for their great work. The press release is below. Neeraj Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

