Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan cooks pizza and welcomes model to his home – Reuters





“I promised myself never to publish it, but this memory is too precious to keep for myself,” says Navpreet Kaur. By ANI Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 1:44 PM Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is an excellent cook. After treating his ‘Pathaan’ crew to delicious handmade pizza while filming the movie, King Khan recently welcomed model Navpreet Kaur to his home in Mannat and unveiled his Italian chef avatar for her. On Sunday, Navpreet took to Instagram and recalled meeting the actor and his family. In a lengthy post, Navpreet revisited everything that happened inside SRK’s house during her reunion and how SRK left her in awe while cooking pizza himself. “I vowed never to post it, but this memory is too precious to keep to myself. Cheers on such a blessed day in my life at #Mannat. King @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that also veg because “kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain”. All the time i was at his house i thought i was dreaming and someone was going to wake me up soon. i kept my calm and composure because I didn’t want to freak out in front of him,” she wrote. She added, “When the excitement of sitting at the table with him, his family and Pooja started to bubble up, I excused myself and asked for directions to the bathroom. He got up from his chair and , like an incredibly warm host, escorted me to the bathroom door. At this point, my heart wanted to scream with excitement, so I looked at the mirror in the room, and found myself silently screaming out loud. , on this incredible incident. Dinner was served and I was full of a slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement. Navpreet also praised Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam and SRK manager Pooja. “Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he may not remember me in a few days. Aryan is such a warm friend, despite looking like an angry young man. Suhana was busy with kill. Pooja is his iconic self, and I still refuse to believe it wasn’t a dream. After we said goodbye, his highness escorted me all the way, where my taxi was waiting and my driver from taxi didn’t miss the opportunity to take a selfie,” she concluded. Along with the post, Navpreet shared a selfie with SRK and an autograph with his youngest son AbRam. Navpreet’s post about SRK’s hospitality has gone viral, catching netizens’ attention. “You’re in luck,” one social media user commented. “He’s too nice,” wrote another. Fans are also curious as to why SRK hosted Navpreet in Mannat. I hope the model will share this on social media too. READ ALSO :

