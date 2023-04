The 2023 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards red carpet looks are seared into our heads

The countdown to the 2023 Met Gala is on exactly one week away from all the excitement. As you eagerly await fashion’s biggest deal of the year, last night’s The Daily Front Rows 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards will surely satisfy your sartorial hunger. The event, which honors stylists, trendsetters and other fashion insiders, was held April 23 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. As expected, the evening gathered a top-notch guest list, including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Teyana Taylor, Meghann Fahy and Law Roach, who hosted the star-studded event. And this year, many attendees walked the red carpet at the 2023 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in skin-revealing looks rendered in neutral tones. Perhaps the liveliest look of the evening came from Fahy, who wowed in a small black bramatching wide leg pants and a floor-sweeping duster. white lotus fans know this bold look by Valentino is a far cry from Daphnes’ colorful floral outfits (Fahy plays the show’s polarizing character). Taylor also leaned into a risque black number, who donned a daring sheer Mnot outfit with a sheer bodice and leather gloves. Are you ready to see more memorable looks from the celebrity-filled night? If so, keep scrolling for the best outfits from the 2023 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. Gwyneth Paltrow Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment The wellness enthusiast, who was honored at the event, wore a custom G. Label by goop look. Kim Kardashian Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment Kardashian donned a gray bandeau top and coordinating wrap skirt. Meanwhile, North West nailed the dress code in his black suit and glam sunglasses. Megann Fahy Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fahy was arguably the best dressed on the red carpet in this Valentino outfit. Her look also featured a floor sweeper coat. Teyana Taylor Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singers’ seductive black Mnot dress was also incredibly memorable. Elle Fanning Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fanning stunned in a silky black and white Givenchy outfit. law cockroach Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment The former celebrity stylist, who hosted the event, went with a vibrant royal blue suit. Brie Larson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images THE Captain wonder the actor upped the romance factor in a lace puff sleeve number by Rodarte. Alessandra Ambrosio Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The model wowed in a sheer wrap dress, which featured a dramatic leg slit. Kat Graham Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images It looks like Graham got the black look memo as well. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

