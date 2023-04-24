Radhika Apte addresses fear of not getting a job in Bollywood, says it’s hard to reject (movies) because sometimes you don’t have anything else…





Over the past few weeks, actress Radhika Apte has made some shocking revelations about her time in the Bollywood film industry. While she’s spoken about being asked to get bigger b**bs and even her nose has changed, she’s now opening up about her concerns about being turned down for a role because she wonders if the projects will keep coming. In a recent interview, Radhika also talked about the difficulty in finding characters that inspire her. Listing the unavailability of good scripts as one of the reasons she chooses to do limited work, read on to find out all she had to say. In a recent conversation with news agency PTI, Radhika Apte opened up about turning down a role. The Mrs Undercover actress said, I’m just saying, I don’t feel like playing the part right now. It’s hard to dismiss because sometimes you have nothing else, and you feel: Am I going to get a job? As an independent actor, you are constantly thinking about your next project; It can be scary, but it’s okay. Opening up on the type of scripts offered these days, Radhika Apte added: It’s hard these days to find that right script because everyone does everything so fast. There are many other settings that need to fit in. It’s hard to find roles that you wholeheartedly go for and feel it’s so well crafted. I live in two countries, and I work when I want to work, I don’t work a lot because it tires me a lot, so I select less work; I like it like that. When I’m not working, I write, read and do other things than play. Radhika – well known for films such as Badlapur, Phobia, Andhadhun, Monica, O My Darling and more, was recently seen in the digitally released spy comedy film Mrs Undercover. The actresses then include a project in the United States and the United Kingdom. What do you think of Radhika Aptes’ statement about the fear of losing future films? Let us know in the comments. Must read: Salman Khan gets his cheeks pulled by Sangeeta Bijlani, netizens praise this journey from punchlines to punches, they say Old Love Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

