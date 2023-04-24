A man of many faces Brian Maye on actor and director Godfrey Quigley The Irish Times

Godfrey Quigley, who was a stage and film actor, theater manager and director, was a founding member of the Dublin International Theater Festival in 1957, which is still going strong, although now known as the Festival of Dublin Theatre. He was born 100 years ago on May 5.

His father, Eugene Patrick, was from Co Sligo and was awarded the Military Cross during World War I, after which he served in the Palestinian Police under the British Mandate for Palestine. This is why Godfrey was born in Jerusalem; his mother, Lilian Broderick, was American. The family moved back to Ireland when he was 13 and he attended Belvedere College in Dublin. He intended to study law at Trinity College, but Archbishop McQuaid had banned Catholics from studying there. He therefore served four years in the RAF during the Second World War. It was difficult to find a job in Dublin after the war, and on the advice of a friend, actress Marie Kean, he enrolled at Ria Mooney’s Abbey School of Acting. Although he entered the theater late at age 24, in a career spanning some 40 years he established himself as one of the most notable Irish actors of the post-war generation, according to Lawrence White, who wrote the entry about him in the Dictionary of Irish Biography.

He appeared in all the main theaters in Dublin and toured Ireland before establishing the Dublin Globe Theater based in Dn Laoghaire. Although very tightly budgeted, it featured acting talents such as Denis Brennan, Jack McGowran, Michael Oherlihy, Milo OShea and Maureen Toal and challenged the artistic stasis then gripping the Abbey under the narrow direction by Ernest Blythe by staging innovative new Irish plays, such as Madigans Lock (1958) by the young playwright Hugh Leonard, and works from the international repertoire, notably contemporary American fiction, according to Lawrence White.

Along with Brendan Smith and others, Quigley launched the Dublin International Theater Festival in 1957 and had great success at the Abbey playing James Tyrone in Eugene ONeills Long Days Journey into Night in 1959. That same year the Globe co-produced, at the Gaiety Theatre, an adaptation of JP Donleavys novel The Ginger Man, which starred Richard Harris. Public protests and pressure from the Catholic Church caused the plays to be withdrawn after three performances.

Sickened by what he saw as this unnecessary conservatism, Quigley shut down the Globe and worked for a few years on stage, film and television in London.

He returned to Dublin for the 1964 Theater Festival, where he directed Eugene McCabes’ first production of The King of the Castle. The plays of uncompromising naturalism in the treatment of sexuality and greed in rural Ireland caused further controversy.

Quigley continued to act and direct in Dublin, mainly during theater festivals, appeared in the West End and with the Royal Shakespeare Company and also toured America and South Africa. Marcella, a musical he wrote as an adaptation of Brinsley McNamaras’ play Look at the Heffernans! , was performed at the 1973 theater festival.

He had roles in more than 20 films in the 1970s and 1980s, including as a prison chaplain in Stanley Kubricks A Clockwork Orange and as Captain Grogan in the same directors Barry Lyndon, and as the father of Ritas in Educating Rita.

Playwrights Hugh Leonard and Tom Murphy provided him with some of his best later stage roles, particularly Leonards The Patrick Pearse Motel (1971), Time Was (1975), and Irishmen (1975). In Murphys The Gigli Concert at the Abbey in 1983, he played the difficult lead role of the afflicted, alcoholic builder who desperately wants to sing like Gigli, for which he won the Harveys Award for Best Actor of the Year. A final notable role was as Dada, the obnoxious father of an Irish family in Coventry, in Murphys A Whistle in the Dark, which he played in Dublin in 1986 and London in 1989.

With his wife, actress Geneviève Lyons, he had a daughter, but the couple was separated for many years. He lived for a long time in Dublin with another actress, Liz Davis, and she cared for him devotedly when he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease until her death on September 7, 1994.

Although lacking in subtlety in his playing, Quigley could dominate the stage with his large and often stooped physique, flowery complexion and resounding voice. At his best in unsympathetic roles, he could convincingly convey bluster, lust, or simmering anger, according to Lawrence White, who also described him as a nimble man.