Carrie Fisher will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This month of May, a beloved star wars hero should be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today the Launch of the Hollywood Walk of Fame website that actress Carrie Fisher would receive a posthumous star and laureate ceremony. The ceremony is to take place at 11:30 a.m. on May 4, or star wars Day as many fans call it (as in “May the 4th be with you”), in honor of Fisher’s most iconic role; Princess Leia in star wars movies. Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will accept the star on her mother’s behalf.

Fans will be delighted to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shared in a statement. I’m happy to add that his star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and opposite his legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star!

Ellen K, iHeartMedia radio host and Walk of Famer, will host the ceremony, which will induct Fisher’s star as 2,754th on the Walk of Fame in the Movies category.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, of complications from cardiac arrest while on a flight to Los Angeles. Her death was mourned across the country and around the world, especially by Star Wars fans and those who had grown up with her as a princess. His mother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, died the following day after a stroke and a brain hemorrhage. Fisher died shortly after completing filming for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), although unused footage of her has been digitally remastered for use in Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker (2019).

Fans can watch the ceremony broadcast live on May 4 on the Walk of Fame Official Site.