



EXCLUSIVE: The UK Asian Film Festival has named Bollywood stalwarts Poonam Dhillon and Rajkummar Rao as special guests for its closing gala, which will take place on May 14 at the BFI Southbank in London. Dhillon and Rao will be among the most prominent names in conversation during the closing party. The UK Asian Film Festival takes place in venues across the UK from May 4-14. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the festival. No More Deadline Dhillon, one of the most recognizable names in Indian cinema, has over 100 credits in Hindi, Telegu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi language pictures such as Noorie, Trishul, Yeh Vaada RahaAnd Sohni Mahiwal. Dhillon also has extensive TV credits, with work on shows such as Andaz And kitty party. She is also widely credited with introducing the concept of mobile makeup vans to the Indian film industry and remains the sole member of the film fraternity of FCAT, an appeal tribunal for films facing censorship in India. Rao has appeared in more than 30 productions since 2010, with audiences perhaps knowing his work best opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Oscar-nominated pic by Ramin Bahranis The white tiger. Also in conversation at the closing gala, independent filmmaker Jamil Dehlavi, best known for his photo Jinna, an epic about the partition of India and the birth of Pakistan, starring Christopher Lee. Dehlavis Hussain’s Blood (1980) played in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs at Cannes and won the Grand Prix at the Taormina Film Festival. In 2018, BFI Southbank presented a retrospective of his work titled Between the sacred and the profane: the cinema of Jamil Dehlavi. The story continues Actor Jassa Ahluwalia will also host the festival’s award ceremony. The festival will open with the UK premiere of the Hindi pic sanaa at BFI Southbank. The film follows the eponymous Sanaa, a 28-year-old financial adviser working in Mumbai, who finds out she is pregnant. Clear about her decision to terminate her pregnancy, the abortion process forces Sanaa to re-evaluate her life and determine if the choices she has made are truly hers. Lead actor Radhika Madan (Pataakha) and director Sudhanshu Saria (Loev) will attend the screening. The closing film of the festival will be the world premiere of the latest picture from Indian producer Shiladitya Boras Lord Bharose. Set against the backdrop of a burgeoning Hindu nationalist movement in late 1980s India, the picture follows two impressionable children struggling with their understanding of God and religion. As they experience the daily challenges of childhood, a conservative upbringing, and a communal environment, their idyllic world is turned upside down by events they themselves can no longer comprehend. Actors Vinay Pathak (Bheja Fry), Masumeh Makhija and Satendra Soni will be present alongside Bora. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

