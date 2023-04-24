Carrie Fisher will finally earn her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4





star wars fans have waited a long time to see Carrie Fisher receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and that moment will finally arrive on May 4. To celebrate “Star Wars Day” and Fisher, the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website revealed details of the star’s posthumous award. For many, the presentation is something long overdue, but the rules surrounding nominations for a spot on Hollywood’s most famous catwalk meant that after the star’s death, his family had to wait several years. before you can apply for the star. in his name.

The official announcement included a statement from Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, who said: VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Fans will be thrilled to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her star wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Fame members Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk. I’m happy to add that her star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and across from her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star!” Fisher fans will indeed be thrilled to see Fisher’s unveiled at the ceremony, which will take place at 11 a.m. PT on May 4 at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard and will be broadcast on walkoffame.com. Speakers at the event are yet to be announced, but Billie Lourd will be on hand to accept the star on her mother’s behalf. Related: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Comments On The Pressure Carrie Fisher Has Faced For Star Wars

Carrie Fisher is still dearly missed by Star Wars fans around the world. Walt Disney Studios movies Carrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016 at the age of just 60. star wars fans around the world were devastated by the news and have continued to celebrate and commemorate his life in the years since. Fans were surprised to see the actress make one last screen appearance as the iconic Princess Leia in The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, through the use of archival footage that was used to give the character one final adventure in the star wars universe. Although she will always be best known for her star wars role, Fisher made memorable film appearances in many other films such as When Harry met Sally, the Blues Brothers And Hannah and her sistersas well as many guest stars turn on TV. After being announced as a 2021 Walk of Fame star recipient, the live-streamed event is one that will finally give fans another chance to celebrate the life and legacy of Carrie Fisher as she finally takes his place among the stars of Hollywood. Boulevard. This year star wars The celebration may have already happened, but May 4 will be just as important for fans of the franchise.

