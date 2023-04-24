EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F on Being Called Bollywoods Next Superstar by Priyanka Chopra: There’s No Better Feeling





Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently called Alaya F Bollywoods next superstar, and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the U Turn actress shared her excitement about the appreciation she’s received from PeeCee. I feel amazing. I don’t even know how to describe it because it didn’t feel real. I just woke up, I was in a daze anyway, and I was like Am I seeing this right? When did it happen? What is this? I saw an article that came out of it and my mother (Pooja Bedi) sent it to me. I read the article and was so confused. Then I went on a hunt to find where that video was and in what interview (she said it), shares Alaya. She further adds, Just hearing him say it was so special. He’s someone I’ve admired for so long, someone whose career, personality, everything I’ve admired so much. Even before I wanted to be an actor, or even before I was a Bollywood enthusiast for that matter, she was someone I looked up to and looked up to. And for that person to validate your journey and think you can be at the top of what you aspire to be, there’s no better feeling. I wish this feeling on everyone, I wish this feeling on every person because there are very few moments in life that feel like this. There’s something special about it that you can’t even explain properly. One of those moments that you just have to feel and understand. It’s special for sure. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alaya F’s Previous Encounter Has she ever met Priyanka Chopra Jonas? I think I met her when I was very young, with my mother and after that when my Nana (Kabir Bedi) was releasing her book at that time she had done part of the release with him. At that time, she said something nice about me to my Nana, and he sent it to me. I remember I was like dying at that time too. Then now, a year or two later, to see her say that – unbelievable. Really grateful. Feeling blessed, Alaya F concludes. READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar will begin filming their next one in August; To shoot in the United States

