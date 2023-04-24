Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty on Misty and Crystal Surprise – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers from the fifth episode of Yellowjackets season two, “Two Truths and a Lie.”]

A nice addition to yellow jackets for season two was the arrival of Elijah Wood’s Walter. The eccentric citizen sleuth served as the perfect foil to Christina Ricci’s Misty in the Showtime series’ current timeline, as evidenced by the play of Two Truths and a Lie he insists Misty play while the pair travel together across the globe. ‘hope. to save her friend Natalie (Juliette Lewis), who they believe has been kidnapped by the cult led by fellow plane crash survivor Lottie (Simone Kessell).

While playing the game, Walter breaks the rules by listing three truths. “Now you know a little bit more about me,” he says, after sharing that he owns an artisan goat cheese business with a goat named Billy, that there’s a “non-zero chance” that Barry Manilow is his biological father and that he has $175,000 worth of stock at Taco Bell, although he has never visited the chain restaurant. When Misty reluctantly takes her turn, she says she doesn’t like monkeys, believes the wrong questions are being asked about the moon landing – and can never say her third option because they eventually find the moon landing. ‘location of Lottie’s compound, which they’ I searched for these last two episodes.

If Misty had given her the third option, she could have said she had murdered her best friend – and she might not have been lying.

The fifth episode, titled “Two Truths and a Lie”, revealed that in the past Misty (played by Samantha Hanratty) killed her first real friend, Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman). Crystal was a new character in season two who became the only member of the Yellowjackets team to bond with Misty as they fought winter and tried to survive after their plane crash in 1996. in the midst of an impending blizzard, Misty and Crystal decide to share secrets. The bonding moment intensifies when Misty confesses to her deepest and darkest moment: Shortly after their plane crashed, she found and quickly destroyed the flight’s emergency transmitter because she s finally felt useful.

“You are the reason we were never rescued?” Crystal asks. When Misty realizes Crystal is rightly horrified, she threatens her with secrecy. “Fuck, I’m gonna kill you,” Misty breathes, leaving Crystal so scared that she recoils and falls off the edge of a cliff.

Samantha Hanratty as Misty with best friend Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman, left) in the 1996 timeline in “Two Truths and a Lie” Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

When we talk to The Hollywood Reporter, Hanratty said she recently watched the scene with Izman, sharing that the co-stars have become close friends. “We just sort of held hands,” she said. “I’m going to cry, I can’t even talk about it. It’s moving because I have become very good friends with Nuha, she has become one of my favorite people and she is coming to the wedding [Hanratty is engaged to boyfriend Christian DeAnda]. She is so involved in my life.

While filming the scene, Hanratty said she was surprised when she stepped into the role of Misty. “I have to care about Misty to play her, so I have a lot of love for her. And my heart kind of broke for her when Crystal turned on her,” she said “Every time we did that scene, I didn’t even think of myself as a Method actor, but my heart literally dropped every time she rejected me, and I felt like I was like a little kid again. Struggling to take back what I just did.

She then quoted Misty’s CPR mantra “stay alive, stay alive”, which Misty sings as she tries to save Crystal’s life, and added, “I can look at it now and be able to almost laugh. , like, of course, it happens to Misty! But during the filming, it was so heartbreaking and so sad, and it kinda disturbs Misty. She’s the first person who ever really loved her and that she really loved her, and it was taken away from her, but very quickly, if someone says to her, ‘get the hell out of it’, she is able to get out of it.

Nuha Jes Izman as Crystal Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

For Ricci, who portrays Misty’s trauma 25 years later in the current storyline, the actress can draw a clear line between what happened between Misty and Crystal and what’s happening between Misty and Warren. Despite the buddy-comedy vibe between the two that has brewed all season, Misty abandons him when they arrive at Lottie’s compound because he catches her lying about Adam (Peter Gadiot) , the ‘disappearing’ local who Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) killed – a crime Misty, Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and even Shauna’s husband Jeff (Warren Kole) helped cover up at the end of the first season.

“That’s one of the things that maybe explains his reluctance to really get involved with Walter,” Ricci said. THR of crystal revelation. “I think there should be some hesitation – and certainly with the way he divulges that he knows who she is – which I think is terrifying to her, because the last person who knew who she was was Crystal, if you take the two sort of parallel scenarios. I loved it, because I was excited for it to play out with Walter.

Christina Ricci as adult Misty with Elijah Wood as Walter in “Two Truths and a Lie” Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Still, learning more about Misty in the past only reinforced what Ricci says she already knew about the character. “She’s naturally not a trustworthy person because her wants, desires and impulses negatively impact others. She’s like a Lennie, she’ll crush the pup to death. But also, when I was reading it , I realized that it also puts any new relationship with a new person at risk, because getting close to someone could reveal who they are and in that case, it will end in tragedy.

The role of wood in yellow jackets marks an on-screen reunion with Ricci, as the pair starred together in 1997 The ice storm. And since the actor has booked a season-long arc, “Two Truths and a Lie” won’t be Walter’s last. But Misty’s ability to quickly build a wall will certainly be a hindrance for the couple, even as viewers have been rooting for their possible blossoming romance.

As Ricci puts it, his character is deftly able to quell any kind of introspection and move on. The episode ends with teenage Misty lying about Crystal’s whereabouts as Shauna goes into labor, and present-day Misty concentrating on her next task in the precinct.

“He’s someone who kind of moves on and doesn’t even necessarily feel guilty about everything that’s happened,” she said. “I think she sees most things as necessary. She took the most pragmatic action at the time.

