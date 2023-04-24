‘Dancing With The Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78 | Entertainment





LONDON (AP) Len Goodman, a longtime judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing “who helped rekindle interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his son announced on Monday. agent He was 78 years old. Constable Jackie Gill said Goodman passed away “peacefully” on Saturday evening. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer. A former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman has been chief judge of Strictly Come Dancing for 12 years since it launched on the BBC in 2004. The dance competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has been a Surprise success and became one of the networks’ most popular shows. Goodman’s pithy comments, delivered with a Cockney accent, endeared him to viewers. You were floating on that floor like butter on a crumpet,” he remarked after a foxtrot. He praised a couple of salsa dancers like two sizzling sausages on a barbecue. Goodman was chief judge of the American version of the show, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, for 15 years until her retirement in November. For several years he judged British and American shows simultaneously each autumn, criss-crossing the Atlantic weekly. Buckingham Palace said Camilla, the Queen Consort, was saddened to learn of Goodman’s death. The wife of King Charles III is a fan of Strictly and danced with Goodman at an event in 2019 celebrating the British Dance Council. Prime Minister’s spokesman Rishi Sunak said Goodman was a great entertainer who would be missed by many. British broadcaster Esther Rantzen said Goodman was amazed and delighted at her belated fame. One of the reasons he did so well in the United States was that he was basically British,” she said. “He was tough but fair, funny but a gentleman and I hope that the nation will embrace its favorite Pickle Me Nuts argument.” Goodman has also presented BBC radio programs and made television documentaries, including a 2012 program about the sinking of the Titanic. As a young man, Goodman had worked as a shipyard welder for the company that built the doomed ship. BBC Director General Tim Davie said Goodman was a wonderful, warm-hearted performer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be greatly missed by the public as well as by his many friends and family. Goodman was also awarded the Carl Alan Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to dance and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in the south of England.

