Kieran Culkin found the filming of Succession “hard” | Entertainment





Kieran Culkin found it “difficult” to shoot in Norway because he hardly saw the country. The 40-year-old actor traveled to Scandinavia to shoot scenes for ‘Succession’ – in which he plays Roman Roy – and admitted it was disappointing to be in such a beautiful place but not not have the chance to “appreciate” its environment. He explained in an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’: For me going to Norway was tough because you go somewhere to work and I was there for 11 days and I was filming for 10 days or something. like that and we moved to cities and I think I left eight hotel rooms and there was something about being in such a beautiful place and not being able to appreciate it . “It was actually quite difficult. But between takes, Kieran was thrilled to have the chance to become one with nature, albeit briefly. He said: I was told, you have half an hour to prepare the next thing. And I was like, Oh, I don’t know what to do with myself. And I went, Wait, I’ll go back to the top of the mountain and look. I went up there and it was fucking beautiful. I got like 20 minutes to sit and rock and watch [out]. It was quite beautiful. And a positive element of filming on location was that Kieran’s main stage partner was Alexander Skarsgaard, who reprized his guest role in season three as GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson. He said: Alexander is really excellent. By the time he came on, it was like, Oh, he’s been on the show forever. “[I was] really happy [he came back]. I thought he and I had a great relationship.

