Star Wars could face ‘discounts’ on Disney+, actor reveals
Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison recently revealed that Disney may be starting to implement cuts in the Star Wars universe, particularly regarding Disney+.
It’s been revealed in the past by Disney CEO Bob Iger that they’ll be looking to cut costs across the company, and brands like Star Wars and Marvel were no exception to that statement.
Since then, two Star Wars movies have been officially dropped and the Disney+ series, willowwas canceled after just one season.
These Disney actions will also affect actors working on projects, both on the big screen and on the streaming platform.
Disney ‘reducing’ Star Wars Disney+ shows
During a Q&A sign at the SUPANOVA Comic Con and Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia, Boba Fett’s BookTemuera Morrison told fans that Disney is making changes to the Star Wars universe.
The actor specifically used the word “discounts” when talking about what Disney is currently doing for Star Wars Disney+ shows after being asked about his potential return to the franchise.
These “discounts” could explain why Morrison did not appear in season 3 of The Mandalorian like Boba Fett because the actor also added that he was specifically told that the company was doing “some changes :”
“I think there are a few changes going on. We’re also under the big umbrella known as ‘Disney’ now too. So this was one of the last conversations we had in LA. The conversation went started out like, ‘Oh look, we had a few changes. Had a few cuts.'”
Morrison may have even teased that there might not be a bright future for him in the future in terms of playing Boba Fett again, but the actor said he would wait and “see what happens:”
“And when you hear that on the other end of the line, it’s no good trying to negotiate more money, that’s for sure. So see what happens.”
How will Star Wars shows be affected?
When Temuera Morrison talks about “discounts” of Disney, he means financially.
Obviously, if the company could afford to bring in all these different actors and build the biggest and best sets, it would, but as the saying goes, money doesn’t grow on trees.
There have been many rumors and almost even confirmed that Morrison is set to make an appearance in season 3 of The Mandalorianbut each episode came and went and the former bounty hunter never showed up.
As mentioned earlier, his absence could very well be because Disney wanted to save some money. Actors obviously need to be paid for their work, and even if it’s a small appearance, a bigger name means a higher cost.
It’s also important to remember how much content comes out each year from the MCU and Star Wars sides of Disney+.
For the Star Wars brand alone, 2023 has already seen the release of The Mandalorian And The bad batch. During the rest of the year, AhsokaSeason 2 of VisionsAnd Skeleton Crew are all set to be released.
When only one or two series come out each year, more money can be spent on each project, which means certain aspects like character cameos can happen more easily.
That being said, more shows mean the money has to be distributed in a different way, and if something like a cameo really isn’t going to make a big difference, from Disney’s perspective, why even have it?
Going forward, it will be interesting to see how much other shows are affected by these “reductions”.
As for Temuera Morrison’s return as Boba Fett, many Star Wars fans are hoping he can return to Disney+ shows at some point, but it’s safe to say that, at the very least, he will make an appearance in Dave Filoni’s climactic feature Mando-Verse.
