Hollywood Loft TV directors are ready for his close-up – DIRT





By the time it was completed in the early 1930s, the Bank of Hollywood Building was the second high-rise office building to be constructed at Hollywood’s legendary intersection between Hollywood and Vine. Adorned with hand-carved gargoyles and floral ornaments, the 12-story Gothic/Art Deco building was designed by architect Aleck Curlett. Later renamed the Fair buildingafter one of the building’s first and largest tenants, Equitable Insurance Company, another early tenant was Joyce-Selznick, Ltd. Co-founded by Frank Coleman Joyce and Myron Selznick, son of film pioneer Lewis J. Selznick and brother of famed film producer David O. Selznick, it was the first talent agency to hang a shingle in Los Angeles. In 2008, when it was converted into 60 loft-like condos, the building was again renamed The Lofts at Hollywood & Vine, and it continues to attract people working in the entertainment industry. Among the building’s many showbiz-connected residents are a young TikTok star with nearly 23 million followers, an Oscar-nominated sound editor and a prolific songwriter/producer who has worked with Michael Jackson, Alanis Morrisette, Katy Perry and Ringo Starr. Another resident of the building is Tinseltown scion and veteran television director/producer Deran Sarafian. Son of actor/director Richard C. Sarafian and nephew of acclaimed filmmaker Robert Altman, Sarafian worked for B-movie maestro Roger Corman and directed Jean-Claude Van Damme in the action movie “Death Warrant” before to move on to television where his dozens of directing and/or producing credits include “House”, “Hemlock Grove” and “Rosewood”. Now looking to offload the 1,400-square-foot spread for $1.158 million, tax records show Sarafian bought his ninth-floor duplex condo about four and a half years ago for $910,000. The unit is available via Laura Thomas Mullen at Sotheby’s International Realty. With high ceilings, painted masonry walls, and exposed ductwork, the one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit retains the vibe of a classic loft. A linear kitchen along the back wall of the living/dining area has been upgraded (and extended) with stainless steel cabinets and an island. Other upgrades include wood floors, the unit’s laundry room – it’s tucked away in the bedroom walk-in closet – and remote-controlled blinds above the original casement windows. At the top of the steel staircase, a den leads to the bedroom, where the bathroom is wide open to the bedroom and the tub is elevated to take in the close-up view of the iconic Capitol Records Building from the other side from the street. Amidst all the delights, conveniences and sights that the heart of Hollywood has to offer residents and visitors alike, the historic building offers 24-hour security and valet services, secure parking and a rooftop terrace. with lounge seats, a fire pit and a barbecue, all under a giant neon sign promoting Patrón tequila which flashes “FAME IS SCALABLE. PERFECTION IS FOREVER.

