Matthew Perry memoir: Changes coming to Keanu Reeves’ comments, according to actor





Comment this story Comment The new editions of actor Matthew Perry’s memoir may look a little different. The Friends actor said during a Los Angeles Times Book Festival Event over the weekend that future versions of his memoir will not include the controversial comments he wrote about fellow actor Keanu Reeves. Did I say something stupid. It was a mean thing to do, Perry said at an event at the USC boardroom auditorium on Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times. I pulled his name because I live on the same street, Perry said. I publicly apologized to him. All future versions of the book will not contain his name. In his memoirs, titled Friends, lovers and the terrible big thingPerry expressed his frustration with Reeves, writing that the John Wick actor still walks among us even though other celebrities, like River Phoenix, died at a young age of drug overdoses. River was a handsome man, inside and out too handsome for this world, it turned out. It always seems like it’s the really talented guys that go down, Perry wrote, according to CNN. Why do original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? Several celebrities, including Rachel Zegler And Lynda Carter, Reeves defended once those comments became public. Reeves has not commented publicly. Perry first apologized while promoting his book in October 2022, saying he realized it was not a good thing to do. I should have used my name. I didn’t think so, he said. At the LA Times event on Saturday, Perry said he has yet to apologize to Reeves in person. If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid, he said. Representatives for Perry and Reeves did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Perry’s memoir made headlines late last year as he described his struggles with drug use and addiction, including his 65 stints in rehab. He also detailed how his struggles with drug use impacted his time on Friends, which spanned 10 seasons. He described his spiraling journey on the comedy show set, as well as his experiences in the following years. Perry told the LA Times event that reading his own story was a difficult experience for him. What a horrible life this guy had, he said of himself.

