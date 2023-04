Robert Crutchfield is dead: Hollywood PR veteran was 85

Veteran advertising executive Robert Crutchfield died April 7 in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after a long illness. He was 85 years old. Crutchfield began his Hollywood career in 1959 as a contract player for 20th Century Fox after quitting his job as the youngest on-air radio DJ of KXYZ-ABC Radio at the Houston station. Soon after, in 1963, he was fired after the studio nearly went bankrupt due to the “Cleopatra” production. Crutchfield then moved on to MGM as an office boy and then a publicist for the studio. In 1974, he joined MTM Enterprises, as Vice President of Marketing and Publicity, where he handled “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “WKRP In Cincinnati”, “The Bob Newhart Show”, “Lou Grant”, “Phyllis”, “Rhoda”, “The White Shadow” and many more. In 1982, he became senior vice president of advertising at Lorimar-Telepictures, where he orchestrated the “Dallas” campaign “Who Shot JR?” while overseeing “The Waltons”, “Knot’s Landing”, “Eight Is Enough”, and “Falcon Crest”. Five years later, Crutchfield became the executive vice president of publicity, promotion and publicity for Universal Television, helping launch fan-favorite series including “Law & Order,” “Quantum Leap” and “Northern Exposure” and overseeing “Miami Vice”, “Murder, She Wrote” and “Magnum, PI” Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Crutchfield Entertainment, a broadcast production studio in the Palm Springs area specializing in commercials, voiceovers, training videos, documentaries and audiobooks. Simultaneously, Crutchfield produced and starred in his own weekly podcast, “As I See It,” where he invited listeners to learn more about his adventures while working in Hollywood for four decades. Additionally, Crutchfield served two terms on the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Publicity Committee and was a founding member of the Television Publicity Executives Committee. In 1994, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Arthritis Foundation. He is survived by his husband and partner of 49 years, Terry Johnson; his nephews, Edgar Burns Crutchfield III and Kevin Crutchfield; his great-nephew, Holden Crutchfield; and his cousin, Margot Crutchfield.

