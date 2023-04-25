Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Fox News ousted the prime-time host on Monday Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the January 6 Uprising had grown to define the network in recent years and make it an influential force in GOP politics.
Fox said the network and Carlson agreed to part ways, but offered no explanation for the shocking decision, saying Tucker Carlson Tonight’s last show aired last Friday. Carlson ended the show by saying, We’ll be back on Monday.
CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday aired a story about a man caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory who said Carlson was obsessed with him and whose attorney warned Fox of potential litigation. Carlson was also recently named in a lawsuit by former Fox producer who said the show had a cruel and misogynistic workplace and was pressured to give misleading testimony in the Dominion case.
In the meantime, CNN cut its own beleaguered anchor, Don Lemon, part of a day-long bloodshed in cable television news Monday. Lemon had been a poor fit with his fellow morning hosts and was forced to apologize to GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for his comment that she was past her prime.
Carlson, however, had greater influence, higher viewership, and a more shocking release. He worked on both CNN and MSNBC earlier in his career, then ditched his bowtie look and quickly became Fox’s most popular personality. after replacing Bill O’Reilly in the network’s primetime lineup in 2017.
His populist tone about elites seeking to appeal to average Americans rang true with Fox’s mostly conservative audience, which even led to talk of Carlson himself one day becoming a political candidate.
He did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday.
Fox Corp shares. slid 4% seconds after Carlsons’ departure was announced, then recovered to be down 2.9% at the end of the session.
Tucker Carlson had become even bigger than Fox News, said Brian Stelter, who is writing an upcoming Fox book, Network of Lies. His sudden ouster will have profound consequences for Fox News, for television news and for the Republican Party.
When Carlson’s exit was announced during a live broadcast of ABC daytime talk show The View on Monday, the studio audience cheered. Host Ana Navarro then led the crowd in singing a line from the song, Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.
Earlier this year, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson exclusive access to security strips of the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, which the show used to conclude: the footage does not show an insurrection or riot in progress. His interpretation was denounced by many, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The 60 Minutes report on Sunday concerned Raymond Epps, a former Navy and Trump supporter from Arizona who was in Washington on January 6, 2021. He was later falsely accused of being a government agent conducting an operation under false banner to spark unrest that would be blamed on Trump supporters. Epps and his wife had to sell their business and their home because of threats related to these conspiracy theories.
On CBS, Epps said Carlson was obsessed with him and doing anything to destroy my life.
Carlson was to be called as a witness if the Dominions case went to trial, but the two sides settled last Tuesday on the same day opening statements were scheduled.
Dominion had argued that some Fox programs falsely aired allegations that the company rigged the election against former President Donald Trump, even though several Fox executives and senior figures did not believe them. Carlson’s show was not a major offender; he would be an unlikely candidate to take the fall of this lawsuit.
In several posts, however, Carlson spoke candidly about his distaste for Trump at the time and his fear that the network will lose viewers among the Presidents’ former fans.
He has also been quoted using profane language to describe Sidney Powell, the Trump supporter and conservative lawyer who received airtime on other Fox shows for spreading lies about Dominionand called her a psychopath.
Carlson was recently named in a lawsuit brought by Abby Grossberg, a Fox News producer fired after she claimed Fox lawyers pressured her to give misleading testimony in the Dominion lawsuit. Grossberg had gone to work for Carlson after leaving the Maria Bartiromos Fox show.
The lawsuit says Grossberg learned she had simply traded an openly misogynistic work environment for an even crueler one this time, where unprofessionalism reigned supreme, and staff disgust and contempt for women s infiltrated into almost every decision of the working day.
On her first day on the job at the Carlsons program, Grossberg said in her lawsuit, she encountered large magnified images of Representative Nancy Pelosi in a swimsuit with a plunging neckline.
Fox called the lawsuit baseless.
It might be worth asking, because it gets pretty serious: what is it really about? Carlson said on his show. Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Did he threaten to fire me for disagreeing with him? Did he send all the middle class jobs in my town to Russia?
Fox News Tonight will air in the Carlsons prime time slot at 8 p.m., hosted by a rotating cast of network personalities, for now.
We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that as a contributor, says the network’s press release.
This story has been corrected to show that Carlson replaced O’Reilly in 2017, not 2016.
AP reporter Ali Swenson and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.