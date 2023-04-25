The 5 Best Bollywood Star Movies — Transcontinental Times

INDIA: The most beloved and entertaining actor Varun Dhawan has turned a year older as he celebrates his 36th birthday today. The actor is known for his roles in light comedies like Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

However, he spared no effort to bring about a change in his roles. The highly energetic actor is very close to his fans via social media platforms and continues to post updates of his life and daily happenings in Stories. On this special day, let’s dive into Varun’s filmography.

Some of Varun Dhawan’s Phenomenal Movies

Student of the Year (2012)

Photo credit: Twitter/DharmaMovies

Varun Dhawan’s directorial debut, where his infectious smile and exceptional acting skills caught everyone’s eye. Since then, the actor has never looked back and has continued to push his limits.

Student of the Year is college drama Karan Johars who also provided space for Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The light film is based on the life of the students. Varun played the character of Rohan Nanda, who made a strong impression on the masses.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Photo credit: Twitter/DharmaMovies

The Bollywood film starred Varun opposite Alia Bhatt, and the rom-com film eclipsed Dhawan as an outstanding actor. The classic comic book timings and punchlines became an instant hit. The songs in the film were very soothing, and moviegoers loved their chemistry. People of all age groups enjoyed the family animated film.

Sui Dhaaga (2018)

Photo credit: Instagram/varundvn

Varun Dawan’s star Sui Dhaga was based on the life of an ordinary man who struggles to meet his daily needs and fulfill his family responsibilities. Dhawan’s character undoubtedly eclipsed everyone else in the movie. The film also proved the courage of his acting skills, as playing a serious and touching character like this challenged his skills.

Bhediya (2022)

Photo credit: Instagram/varundvn

Varun Dhawan delivered a powerful performance in the horror-comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon, Abishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The film cast him in a completely new way. Her transformation scene was critically acclaimed.

Jugg Jeeyo jug (2022)

Photo credit: Instagram/varundvn

This film by Varun Dhawan deals with the separation of the elderly. The movie also talked about the taboo around divorce, which was commendable. The multi-star film came to life with Varuns’ acting, and fans are very pleased with how he performed the role in the best way possible.

