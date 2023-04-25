Entertainment
The 5 Best Bollywood Star Movies — Transcontinental Times
INDIA: The most beloved and entertaining actor Varun Dhawan has turned a year older as he celebrates his 36th birthday today. The actor is known for his roles in light comedies like Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
However, he spared no effort to bring about a change in his roles. The highly energetic actor is very close to his fans via social media platforms and continues to post updates of his life and daily happenings in Stories. On this special day, let’s dive into Varun’s filmography.
Some of Varun Dhawan’s Phenomenal Movies
– Advertisement –
Student of the Year (2012)
Varun Dhawan’s directorial debut, where his infectious smile and exceptional acting skills caught everyone’s eye. Since then, the actor has never looked back and has continued to push his limits.
– Advertisement –
Student of the Year is college drama Karan Johars who also provided space for Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The light film is based on the life of the students. Varun played the character of Rohan Nanda, who made a strong impression on the masses.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)
– Advertisement –
The Bollywood film starred Varun opposite Alia Bhatt, and the rom-com film eclipsed Dhawan as an outstanding actor. The classic comic book timings and punchlines became an instant hit. The songs in the film were very soothing, and moviegoers loved their chemistry. People of all age groups enjoyed the family animated film.
Sui Dhaaga (2018)
Varun Dawan’s star Sui Dhaga was based on the life of an ordinary man who struggles to meet his daily needs and fulfill his family responsibilities. Dhawan’s character undoubtedly eclipsed everyone else in the movie. The film also proved the courage of his acting skills, as playing a serious and touching character like this challenged his skills.
Bhediya (2022)
Varun Dhawan delivered a powerful performance in the horror-comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon, Abishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The film cast him in a completely new way. Her transformation scene was critically acclaimed.
Jugg Jeeyo jug (2022)
This film by Varun Dhawan deals with the separation of the elderly. The movie also talked about the taboo around divorce, which was commendable. The multi-star film came to life with Varuns’ acting, and fans are very pleased with how he performed the role in the best way possible.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Vikram: 5 Best Tamil Star Movies To Watch On The Special Day
|
Sources
2/ https://www.transcontinentaltimes.com/happy-birthday-varun-dhawan-films/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Universe Sucks: The Mysterious Great Attractor That Draws Us In
- The 5 Best Bollywood Star Movies — Transcontinental Times
- No more field storming in SEC, faster college football games and the spring game in Colorado did not disappoint
- The best fashion and beauty looks of Cara Delevingne
- Georgia prosecutor to reveal charging decisions in Trump investigation this summer
- Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host | Entertainment
- Google Authenticator one-time passwords are now cloud-synced to your Google Account
- Erdogan now says Brits ready to co-operate in building new flagship after UK refuses submarine talks
- Joko Widodo and his family visit Crocodile Loh
- UK Weather: Snow Warning as Wind and Winter Weather Sweep Across the Country
- Robert Crutchfield is dead: Hollywood PR veteran was 85
- Mens Wearhouse adds Snap AR lenses for virtual try-ons