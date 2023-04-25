Actor Danny Masterson’s new rape trial begins in Los Angeles

For the second time in less than a year, actor Danny Masterson sat in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prosecutors tried to argue he was a serial rapist whose accusing voices have been silenced for years by the powerful Church of Scientology.

Masterson, 47, is charged with multiple counts of rape stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, near the zenith of his fame for playing Mercurial Steven Hyde in the popular sitcom That 70s Show. Prosecutors allege he drugged two of the women before sodomizing them.

The Los Angeles Police Department began investigating Masterson in 2016, but at least one of the women’s claims came to the attention of agencies as early as 2003, authorities said. Former district of LA County. Atti. Jackie Lacey filed three counts of sexual assault against the actor in 2020. That lawsuit ended in a mistrial in November, after jurors told Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they were at an impasse.

While church officials and Masterson’s lawyers have tried to downplay the relevance of the actors’ faith to the trial, all three accusers were active members of Scientology at the time of the alleged assaults and said the organization Islander was working to protect Masterson.

Assistant Dist. Atti. Reinhold Mueller showed images of the sprawling Sunset Boulevard Church property and celebrity center in Hollywood during his opening statement on Monday, while detailing Scientology doctrines that prohibit members from reporting themselves to law enforcement.

If you are a member of the Church of Scientology and you have a problem like this that arises with another church member who is in good standing with the church, you are not permitted to surrender to the forces of the order and to report it, Mueller said. You can not do it. There are consequences to this.

The church denied having any doctrines limiting when members can contact the police. Former members said the church generally abhors outside interference from any government organization, including law enforcement.

After a preliminary hearing in 2021 in the Mastersons case, the judge found that Scientology has an expressly written doctrine that not only discourages, but prohibits its members from reporting each other to law enforcement.

Scientology has disputed these claims.

Church policy explicitly requires Scientologists to obey all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes. It’s starkly clear in the documents we believe have been presented to the court and many others, Karin Pouw, the church’s top spokeswoman, told The Times in a 2021 statement.

She also noted that the church is not a party in the criminal case.

During his opening argument, Mueller constantly revisited the idea that Mastersons’ accusers were torn between their faith and the abuses they allege.

Several women asked church officials for permission to report Masterson, according to Mueller, but were consistently rebuffed. A woman, identified as Christina B., had a six-year relationship with Masterson, she claims, before he sodomized her while she was unconscious in 2001. Christina B. said a the church’s ethics officer had told him that the incident was not rape. because the two were dating, Mueller said.

In previous hearings, the women said they have relatives who practice Scientology and feared that reporting Masterson to the police would lead to excommunication not only from their faith, but also from their family. Jen B., a second-generation Scientologist who alleged Masterson drugged and violently raped her in 2003, said her life would be over if she turned him in at the time.

My parents should disconnect from me. I could never talk to any of my friends again. I would have nowhere to work or live, she testified at a preliminary hearing in 2021.

The Times generally does not name victims of sexual assault unless they choose to fully identify themselves. To protect their privacy, the three women accusing Masterson were identified in court by either their first name and initial or their first initial and last name.

Masterson was also born into the faith, according to Mueller. The cast defense team is expected to deliver their opening remarks on Monday afternoon.

Masterson claimed the allegations against him were explored, in part, to revive a TV series launched by actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist who has become one of the religion’s most vocal critics.

Remini, who did not attend the initial trial last year, was in court on Monday. Defense attorney Shawn Holley tried to have Remini deported on the grounds that she could serve as a witness at trial. Olmedo denied Holleys’ request.

Holley told the court she could call Remini, who also rose to prominence for her role on sitcom The King of Queens, as a witness to discuss conversations with Masterson’s accusers.

The women Danny raped deserve justice for what they suffered, not just from Danny but from Scientology who tried to destroy them for reporting their rapes, Remini said on Twitter.

While the church has lamented being tied to the lawsuit, that hasn’t stopped its members from playing a role in the case and its media coverage. A Scientology group that portrays itself as fighting discrimination against the church began attacking Remini on Twitter as soon as news of her court appearance surfaced.

The prosecution evidence and witness list should be broadly similar to what was presented last year. On Monday, Mueller outlined a new allegation against Masterson, made by a woman who was working on a film in Toronto in 2000 when she met the actor at a wrap party.

Mueller said the woman, Kathy J., claimed Masterson poured her a drink before she became weak. When she asked for his help reaching a bathroom, he led her to a bedroom in a hotel suite and raped her, according to Mueller.

The woman reported the rape to her husband months later and did not tell Toronto police until Masterson was charged in Los Angeles, Mueller said.

Prosecutors reviewed five assault allegations against Masterson and brought charges from three claims. During the initial trial, accusers said Masterson often flew into explosive rages. A woman claimed that he brandished a gun and suffocated her by raping her. His ex-girlfriend, Christina B., said he repeatedly beat her during their relationship and forced himself on her while she slept.

Despite the testimony, prosecutors seemed far from a conviction last year. Before the jurors told Olmedo they were deadlocked, a panel poll found less than half the jurors were willing to convict Masterson of any count.