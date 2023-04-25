Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4





Carrie Fisher will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Carrie Fisher will receive the star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Actress Carrie Fisher, famous for several roles but best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, will be honored posthumously by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on May 4e, 2023. She will receive the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Movies category. His star will be unveiled near the historic El Capitan Theater, 6840 Hollywood Boulevard. According Hollywood walk of fameBillie Lourd will accept the star on behalf of her mother. The press release announcing the Carrie Fisher star read the following: “Fans will be thrilled to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame!” Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. “I’m happy to add that her star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and across from her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star!” adds Martinez. The event will be broadcast live exclusively on walkoffame.com star wars month Also in California, Disneyland will extend the usual May 4 specials to a month-long event in May. According to the OC registerthe month-long event will feature epic encounters and themed food and drink inspired by the movie galaxy far, far away. The month kicks off with a few fan-favorite events, starting with the Hyperspace Mountain overlay and Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites. Hyperspace mountain overlay The Hyperspace Mountain overlay began as a seasonal event in 2015 and continues to delight guests each year during Star Wars Celebration. The ride experience includes iconic music from John Williams, and as riders plunge into darkness on the indoor roller coaster, they enjoy exciting additional features on the attraction, such as scenes from X-Wings, Starfighters and even the Millennium Falcon fly over the screens. inside Space Mountain. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite The hugely popular Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is already sold out for its four dates in early May. Guests with a special ticket for this event can enter Disneyland without a park reservation on May 2, 4, 8, or 11, depending on the date they purchased their ticket. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite includes several exciting events, including food and drink specials, character meet-and-greets, and shorter-than-usual lines at popular attractions. The evening also typically includes a fireworks display set to Star Wars music over Sleeping Beauty Castle. These special events are just getting the party started this year, as Disneyland has indicated plans to celebrate Star Wars for the entire month of May. What do you think of Carrie Fisher receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? We’d love to see your opinions in the comments below. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram.

