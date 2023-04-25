Northwestern stays atop the Big Ten with series win over Michigan NU retains top spot after series win over Michigan





Daily File Photo by Mary Randolph NU bounced back from a 15-0 loss to Wolverines on Saturday to claim this weekend’s series. As the regular season draws to a close, the Cats remain atop the Big Ten standings.

In a rematch of last season’s Big Ten tournament semifinal against Michigan, the No. 21 Northwestern redeemed himself, winning two of three against the Wolverines over the weekend (24-18, 10 -7 Big Ten). Although the Cats (30-10, 15-2 Big Ten) suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday, the team still sits comfortably atop the Big Ten standings. NU’s road to revenge began on Friday. In the second inning, the Cats became the first to score thanks to a home run by senior utility Angela Zedak. Freshman Kansas Robinson followed that up with her own home run in the fourth, giving NU a 2-0 lead. However, the Wolverines hammered home with two runs late in the fifth, tying the contest to two. Neither team scored for the next four innings, pushing the contest into extra innings. The Cats and Wolverines remained tied until graduate infielder Nikki Cuchran hit sophomore Ayana Lindsey on a single in the top of the 10th. Michigan quickly fought back, scoring in the bottom half of the 10th and tying the game at three. But with the arrival of the first order in the 11th inning, the Cats were not done yet. After graduate outfielder Skyler Shellmyer and graduate outfielder Maeve Nelson arrived on base, graduate catcher Jordyn Rudd performed his duties, hitting a single to center field to score Shellmyer and give NU a one-run lead. Michigan couldn’t catch up in the bottom half of the frame, powering the Cats their first win of the series. Although the team enjoyed an extra-innings high, NU failed to find the same success on Saturday, dropping a lopsided affair to the Wolverines 15-0 under the run rule – ending their streak of nine consecutive wins. With the series on the line heading into Game 3 on Sunday, the Cats needed a win to avoid their first series loss of the season. Game 3 was an uphill battle as neither team let the other score for the first six frames. But at the start of the seventh, Robinson broke the ice. The freshman hit a single to middle and center field to score both freshman outfielder Kelsey Nader and Lindsey. She also advanced Shellmyer to third. Rudd followed that up with a single, scoring Shellmyer and taking the Cats to a late 3-0 lead. With the series on the line, the Wolverines bats had no answer for the arms of graduate student Danielle Williams and junior Lauren Boyd, resulting in a 3-0 Cats victory and victory in series. As the regular season draws to a close, the Cats’ next opponent won’t be easy competition. They’ll face second-place Big Ten Nebraska at home, followed by an away series at Rutgers. Next, the Cats will head down I-94 to Urbana-Champaign for the Big Ten Championships. E-mail: [email protected]

