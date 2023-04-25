Evanston Ecology Center Hosts Earth Day Celebration





During the Earth Day celebration at the Evanston Ecology Center on Saturday morning, environmental organizations taught about green issues. Families engaged in sustainability-focused children’s activities while local businesses sold handmade food, candy, plants and accessories on Saturday morning. The event aimed to promote sustainable development efforts and celebrate Earth Day and included more than 15 organizations that have formed around the event. Organizations such as the Evanston Environmental Association, Climate Action Evanston and the Evanston Northshore Bird Club spoke to attendees about their work in advocating and raising awareness about climate issues and animal conservation. Evanston Solid Waste Coordinator Brian Zimmerman said his team attended the celebration to advocate for the city’s sustainability initiatives, like Evanston’s new off-season food and yard waste collection pilot under the program. city ​​composting. “We came out to promote some of the sustainability-related initiatives that the city is trying to move forward,” Zimmerman said. “(We’re trying) to raise awareness about these things and get local community members to engage.” Outdoor activities included free books, an interactive bubble station and scavenger hunts. One scavenger hunt sent participants to search for animal figurines hidden in the area, and another had participants search for objects found in nature, such as trees, birds, worms and more. species. Katie Knappenberger, who brought her three and six-year-old children to the event, said her family took part in many “cool” and informative activities about the environment. “One of them is learning to sort recycling, which is very age-appropriate,” Knappenberger said. “I thought it was a very practical thing that they could do at home.” The event also offered local businesses the chance to share environmentally friendly products with the community. Inside the mall were a handful of local businesses, such as Cocina Azteca, Dulce Caramel Co., and Journey: One Bar At a Time. Journey owner Misala Calakovic also featured items from her second company, Nu Moda, where she sells shoulder bags, headbands and scrunchies. “I came here to show off what I create and provide an alternative when it comes to soaps and ultimately skincare,” Calakovic said. Evanston Natural Habitat, a subgroup of Climate Action Evanstondistributed free native Evanston seeds to promote green spaces and advocate for the protection of pollinators and birds. Natural Habitat Evanston leaders have also promoted techniques to prevent birds from crashing into windows. Catie Lott, Member of Evanston Natural Habitat Committeesaid drawing specific patterns with bright white marker on windows can help birds escape windows. “If you have horizontal lines, birds will fly into them, they think they can get into the horizontal lines,” Lott said. “But for vertical lines, birds won’t fly through.” Nearby stalls also offered advice for individual actions. Citizens’ Climate Lobby distributed information brochures and posters on reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption. The organization’s chart showed examples of alternative low-watt bulbs. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago offered promotional materials for kids to learn facts about water, like where it goes after you flush the toilet. The organization provided coloring books and crossword puzzles on the water industry, as well as books focused on other topics like saving the monarch butterfly. Knappenberger, who also attended the Earth Day event last year, said she enjoyed learning from the many organizations and had a great time with her family. “(My kids) definitely learned about Earth Day in school, so it’s fun to bring that to the weekend and celebrate that with our family,” Knappenberger said. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @Astry_tpwk Related stories: — ASG’s sustainability committee gears up for GREENOUT music festival after week of green events — Environmental groups, sustainNU seek to expand communication and collaboration — Evanston Made is hosting a month-long celebration in honor of Earth Day

