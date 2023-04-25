Actor Bill Bellamy launches new book at Newark Symphony Hall





Newark, NJ Newarks very own, Bill Bellamy MTV pioneer, stand-up comedian and actor will be at Newark Symphony Hall on April 25th for the official book signing of his hilarious and candid memoir, “TOP BILLIN: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph”, launching in stores the same day. Newark Symphony Hall, NJ’s largest and oldest Black-run arts and entertainment venue, invites Bellamy fans and members of the community to come meet Bellamy, the favorite hype man of the 90s , as he shares the ins and outs of his laughter and touching memoir that delves into 90s pop culture and his time at MTV where he broke color and class barriers. Home to artists and color makers from Newark and around the world, Newark Symphony Hall is dedicated to hosting community events that elevate the arts and its community. TOP BILLIN delves into Bellamys remarkable journey of a guy who went against the grain and left a promising corporate career to pursue comedy (much to the dismay of his family) where making the leap paid off. a way he never imagined. TOP BILLIN looks back on Bellamy’s time at MTV in the 90s, when the cable music channel was at the epicenter of pop culture. In it, Bellamy recounts his legendary interviews with pop’s biggest stars Tupac, Biggie and Kurt Cobain, making friends with Janet Jackson, and even coining the infamous booty call on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. During her time at MTV, Bellamy broke color and class barriers, appearing four times a week on various network programs, including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House. Brutally honest and incredibly relatable, Top Billin leaves no stone unturned as Bellamy recounts unforgettable memories, music and moments, including his conversations with some of the decades’ legendary artists, the best of 90s celebrity tea, the nostalgia and ideas about what he intended to be as a tastemaker during one of the most exciting and innovative times in the history of music and American pop culture. In addition to his book, fans can see Bellamy on his highly rated weekly podcast Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy, which features conversations with musicians, actors, athletes and comedians to give listeners a candid view of Hollywood. , news and the vast world of entertainment from yesterday and today. Bellamy recently wrapped up for the highly anticipated comedy film Back on The Strip, where he plays Tyriq Da Face Cox alongside co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, JB Smoove and Wesley Snipes. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://newarksymphonyhall.org/events/ (Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

