The Fabulous Cadillacs will perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the 2023 KCRW Summer Festival





Argentinian group Los Fabulosos Cadillacs have just been added to the list of artists who will perform this season at the KCRW Summer 2023 Hollywood Bowl Festival. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association (LA Phil) has announced the incorporation into the program of the legendary group which celebrates the 30th anniversary of its mega-hit Matador and will do so with his debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl and will share the stage with the previously announced Los Auténticos Decadentes. The news comes hot on the heels of their successful performance at Coachella Fest in Indio, Calif., and as concert producer Loud And Live and Move Concerts separately announced four new dates for the Los Angeles tour in a statement. in cities in the United States such as New York, Hollywood (Florida), Houston and Dallas (Texas). Los Fabulosos Cadillacs is a group that for almost four decades has not stopped evolving and has been able to move and incorporate sounds of ska, reggae, rock, rap and even salsa into its own style, ultimately creating a proposal that no one else could imagine. was able to match, while their compatriots, Los Auténticos Decadentes are also considered one of the best bands in Latin America with an open style that encompasses ska, cumbia, reggae, bolero and many more. This open-mindedness is what has made them one of the most influential bands in Latin America and has earned them a multi-generational fan base drawn to their energetic, upbeat and cathartic sounds. On their El León del Ritmo tour, Los Fabulosos celebrate three decades of the Matador anthem that blew through the doors of MTV Latino on its debut. And now the guys are launching the short term on September 22 at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, TX. And although the Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles is not produced by Loud And Live and Move Concerts, the boys will still arrive in this city with the same hits and the best of their songs on September 24 at 7 p.m. On September 26th they will do it in Dallas, on the 29th in New York and on October 1st they will end at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Daniel Lozano, Sergio Rotman and Vicentico of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs perform at the Outdoor Theater during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16 in Indio, California. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, led for 4 decades by Vicentico and bassist and backing vocalist Mr. Flavio (Flavio Oscar Cianciarulo), have left Argentina to become a highly recognized international band, whose unmistakable sound has continued to evolve with innovative mergers. Many of his singles have also become worldwide hits. El Matador, a samba that is part of the soundtracks of the films Salvajes, Grosse Point Blank and El Matador, is the spearhead of his movement, while Vasos Vacos with Celia Cruz, Siguiendo La Luna and Mal Bicho, is the latest extract from their classic 1995 album Rey Azcar, produced by Talking Heads members Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, also holds a special place in the hearts of their fans. The fabulous Cadillacs (Edouard Sifuentes) Los Fabulosos Cadilacs have collaborated with countless Latin music stars, including, as mentioned, guarachera Celia Cruz, Panamanian Rubn Blades and even Mick Jones of The Clash, among others, while Los Autánticos Decadentes duet with the late singer Diego Verdaguer, a collaboration where this Argentinian talent duo sang a very special version of the hit La ladrona that undoubtedly touched the hearts of his fans and those of Verdaguer, including his widow, the talented Amanda Miguel. The presentation of Fabulosos Cadillacs and Los Auténticos Decadentes joins presentations of other Latino shows coming to the Hollywood Bowl in 2023 such as Mariachi USA (June 3), Cafe Tacvba (July 21 & 22), Rubn Blades & Roberto Slim Big Tour de group salswing! (August 11), Carla Morrison (August 12) and Portugal. The Chicano Batman Man (August 6). Ticket sales for the Fabulosos Cadillacs and Los Autnticos Decadentes concert will begin on May 2 at 10 a.m. Pt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/espanol/entretenimiento/articulo/2023-04-24/los-fabulosos-cadillacs-tocaran-en-el-hollywood-bowl-como-parte-del-festival-kcrw-del-verano-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos