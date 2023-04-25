CSUN Showcase Spotlights Up-and-coming Hollywood Filmmakers





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries The stories are as diverse as their filmmakers: A former gang member who struggles to help his mother return home. A son fulfilling his father’s baseball dream. A father struggling to support his son. Two single people struggling with solitary confinement. An effort to broker peace in the midst of a war. Audiences are invited to explore these cinematic stories and preview the talents of the next generation of filmmakers. Wednesday, May 3, at California State University, Northridges 31st Senior Film Showcase (redux 2021) at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The showcase, which concludes years of study for the university’s senior film students, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Academys Samuel Goldwyn Theater, located at 8949 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Film and television arts Professor Nate Thomas, who heads CSUN’s film option, said the films featured in the showcase represented the best of the film program. The students’ work makes us proud and highlights their professional and creative talents, said Thomas. Our students come mainly from working class backgrounds and have diverse stories to tell. As their films demonstrate, they have the skills to tell these stories effectively. As members of the entertainment industry, they will add new voices and perspectives to those who already entertain us and sometimes provoke us with their cinema. Hosting the showcases will be internationally acclaimed director Randal Kleiser, whose directorial debut was Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Additionally, Kleiser directed The Blue Lagoon, starring Brooke Shields; Summer Lovers, with Peter Gallagher and Daryl Hannah; Flight of the Disney Navigator and Grandville, USA, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Jason Leigh. His other films include Disneys White Fang, starring Ethan Hawke, and Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, starring Rick Moranis and Lloyd Bridges. A retrospective of Kleiser’s work will be presented at the showcase. The following student films will premiere at the showcase: El Halcn, directed by Arlene Torres, is set in the busy streets of Boyle Heights and follows the story of Fernando De La Cruz, a former gang member and aspiring tattoo artist as he attempts to turn his life around and help his immigrant mother to return to the United States.

Rubys Dad, directed by David Tschan, is the story of Stanley, who, when he learns the whereabouts of his late father’s favorite baseball player, attempts to sneak into an upscale hotel with his daughter, Ruby, to get an autograph.

Un Da Ms, Un Da Menos, directed by Audrey Saca, follows a father who must leave his son, Leo, with relatives while he looks for work. Over the years with Leo operated as a ranch hand, secrets are revealed.

Kites, directed by Liezl Bitas, is the story of a young Filipina prison inmate, her lonely time in solitary confinement takes a turn when she receives an impossible message from a black man in the same situation at the other side of the world.

In This Is Their Land, directed by Michael OLeary, the Modoc leader is trapped between the US military and warring factions of his own tribe as he maneuvers tense peace negotiations to save his people. Thomas said some of the films selected to premiere in the showcase were completed during the pandemic. We wanted to make sure that, despite the pandemic, students still had the opportunity to show their films on the big screen in front of audiences that included industry leaders, he said. He noted that the filmmakers featured at the showcase are all Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) fellows. For more information about the showcase, call CSUN’s Department of Motion Picture and Television Arts at (818) 677-3192. CSUNDepartment of Motion Picture and Television Artsaccommodation in theMike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication, has an international reputation for producing dedicated and talented entertainment industry professionals who recognize the value of hard work while learning and continuing to perfect their craft. The department currently has nearly 1,700 undergraduate students and 30 students in its graduate screenwriting program. Its alumni work in all aspects of entertainment media, from writing, producing and directing to cameras and the final word on the project at hand. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety have consistently ranked CSUN among the top universities in the nation for teaching the film and television arts.

