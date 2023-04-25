Selected jury in Ed Sheeran music copyright case







A copyright infringement case against British pop artist Ed Sheeran is set to start this week, with the potential to further complicate the legal landscape for songwriters. The jury was selected on Monday in the case against Sheeran, who is accused of copying the 1973 soul hit Lets Get It On by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote the song with Marvin Gaye. Jurors will return to federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday morning when opening statements for the trial are scheduled to begin. Sheeran is also expected to testify at trial. The lawsuit concerns Sheeran’s song Thinking Out Loud, which won the 2016 Grammy Award for Song of the Year. The defendants copied Lets’ heart and repeated it continuously throughout the thought, according to the lawsuit. He alleges that there are melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic compositions in both songs that are substantially and/or strikingly similar. Townsends’ daughter, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, sister Helen McDonald and the estate of his estranged wife, Cherrigale Townsend, are the listed plaintiffs in the Thinking Out Loud case. Gaye died in 1984 and Townsend died in 2003. In legal documents, lawyers for Sheerans argued that the alleged similarities between the two songs are in fact not similar and that any remaining similarities consist of non-copyrightable musical elements. Lawsuits such as the one brought by the Gayes family have become increasingly common in the music industry in recent years. The Gayes family has already sued other artists for copyright infringement and won. The estate successfully sued singer Robin Thicke and producer Pharrell Williams for $7.4 million in 2015 for borrowing from Gayes Got to Give It Up for their hit Blurred Lines, though the case turned into a Five-year legal battle that eventually saw the judgment reduced to $5.3. million. The decision also awarded the Gayes family 50% of Blurred Lines’ royalties going forward. But other recent copyright cases have had different results. Taylor Swift faced a similar case in 2017 over her hit Shake It Off, which was settled and rejected last year. Led Zeppelin was sued in 2014 over their iconic track Stairway to Heaven by the estate of the late Randy California, former lead guitarist of 1960s band Spirit, for releasing part of their single Taurus. A 2020 appeals court ruled in favor of Led Zeppelins. Sheeran, meanwhile, has already faced legal battles over his music and won. In a 2022 case involving his song Shape of You, a judge ruled in favor of Sheerans that he did not copy grime artist Sami Switchs song Oh Why after the musician accused Sheeran of plagiarizing a key element. He was also sued in 2016 over his single Photograph, which was settled out of court. Following his successful legal battle in 2022, Sheeran posted a video to his Instagram expressing concern over the recent flurry of music copyright cases. It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry. There are only a limited number of notes and very few chords used in pop music. A coincidence is inevitable if 60,000 songs are released every day on Spotify. That’s 22 million songs a year, and there are only 12 notes available, Sheeran said. I am not an entity. I am not a company. I am a human being. I am a father. I am a husband. I am a son. Trials are not a pleasant experience.

