Earth Day cleanup gets residents out despite the rain
April showers could bring May flowers. But they usually don’t bring many volunteers to an outdoor trash pick-up.
Nonetheless, about 90 people braved rainy skies and strong winds on Saturday to participate in Mile Main-Dempster’s fifth Earth Day neighborhood cleanup. Many said they saw this opportunity as a way to invest in their community.
Trash pickup registrations have increased by about 30% each year, according to Katherine Gotsick, general manager of Main-Dempster Mile, which organizes the event. This year was no different, with 230 registrants, Gotsick said.
Ellie Shevick picked up trash hidden in the tall grass along the CTA tracks as the rain poured down. She came with her husband and two children – one of them dubbing herself the “Queen of Nature”.
In just over 15 minutes of cleaning, she said her family picked up almost a quarter of a bin bag of rubbish.
“If you look closely, it’s remarkable how much trash there is,” Shevick said.
Shevick, who sits on the Parks and Recreation Board, said preserving green spaces in Evanston was important to parents like her.
Garbage collection, she said, not only beautifies the community in the short term, but also serves as an investment in the city.
“I just want Evanston to be a clean place for my kids to play – to grow up,” Shevick said.
Members of Evanston Pride are now regular trash pickers, cleaning up the area around St. Paul’s Park, which the nonprofit advocacy organization adopted in 2022. Pride board members Sandie Elliott and Kurt Condra said removing the actual waste was important, but just being there in the community was crucial.
“(It’s about) making this city beautiful not only physically but also in its energy,” Condra said.
With a record number of state bills targeting LGTBQ+ people, Elliott and Condra said the visibility of the LGTBQ+ community everywhere is even more important. Picking up trash was a small but necessary way to do this, they said.
Last year, people living in flats across from St. Paul’s Park stood up on their balconies and shouted thanks from their windows as Evanston Pride cleaned up the park, Elliot said. She said these daily connections remind the wider community of LGBTQ+ needs.
“It felt good to be recognized,” Elliott said as she picked up an errant Pokemon card. “We are all in the same boat.”
Even before cleanup efforts, Gotsick said the Main-Dempster Mile was relatively clean. She said she did not recall seeing much litter on the sidewalks on her way to work on Saturday, fearing there was not enough litter for pickup.
The area in need of the most cleaning, she said, was an alley next to the CTA tracks near the main train station, which a contingent from NU’s Delta Delta sorority helped clean. Members shoveled piles of wet, matted leaves and threw bottles into bags for composting.
Gotsick said this year produced the “most interesting” finds of all the cleanups, when someone found a pile of counterfeit $50 bills near Dempster Street. But the sorority was not so lucky.
“I found a lot of lottery tickets,” Weinberg rookie Julia Marshall said. “They’re all losers though.”
Initially, Gotsick said she thought only a quarter of the 230 volunteers who signed up would come. She even gave attendees the chance to pick up trash at their own pace on a sunnier day later this week.
But just 45 minutes into the event, she said all of her garbage collection routes were full. She ended up having to create new ones just for people to participate.
“I feel like it’s a triumph for a cold, rainy day,” Gotsick said.
