WATCH: Records are more than a fad at these Vermont companies putting their own brand on vinyl





Vinyl records, once considered a relic of the past, have made a comeback in recent years. In fact, in 2022, records accounted for 70% of all physical music sales, surpassing CD sales for the first time in 35 years. In this video, host Connor Cyrus learns more about the world of vinyl records. He begins by learning how they are made by talking to the owner of the Burlington record factory and even gets in on the action using his newfound skills to press a record himself. “You hear it over and over again, people love tangible things and they love the feel of vinyl,” says owner Justin Crowther. “I feel like you have the ability to get high resolution artwork. The idea of ​​the vinyl color matching the artwork is, I think, really special.” Left to right: Andrew Rowekamp, ​​Justin Crowther, Mitchell Baker Crowther goes on to say, “Asonically, there’s a benefit to the reading, to the listening experience. And I think, from my perspective, that’s so hard to do, well; that makes it all the more special because you can’t just do it overnight.This is not an instant gratification item. Connor Cyrus then travels to Londonderry to find out more about record sellers and why they love music on a vinyl record. Sujay and Teresa Patel own In the Moment Records in Londonderry, and they have experienced first-hand the resurgence of interest in vinyl. The couple say their record store creates community. “There’s all kinds of knowledge here, we’re like a library, but on vinyl. There’s always something new to learn,” says Sujay. “For me, it was a company that felt like me, nothing will be obsolete here, as long as there is a need.” Learn more about Sujay, Teresa Patel and Justin Crowther by watching the video and sharing your recording experiences on social networks. Do you have questions, comments or advice? Send us a message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vermontpublic.org/local-news/2023-04-24/vermont-record-stores-vinyl-burlington-record-plant-in-the-moment-londonderry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos