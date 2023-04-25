



Kannada actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide aged 35. His co-star reveals that “his wife is pregnant” HIGHLIGHTS Sampath J Ram commits suicide at 35

The actor was found dead at his home

The actor’s wife is said to be 5 months pregnant Kannada actor Sampath J Ram died on April 22 at the age of 35. The actor was found dead at his home. According to some reports, the actor died by suicide. His sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the industry. The actor was best known for his work in the popular television show Agnisakshi. Sampath J Ram dies by suicide Kannada actor Sampath J Ram died at his residence in Nelamanga on April 22, allegedly by suicide at the age of 35. According to reports, the lack of work opportunities may have contributed to his decision, but no official confirmation has been released by his family or friends yet. His body was taken to a private hospital; in Nelamanga and was later transferred to his hometown of NR Pura for the final rites. Sampath J Ram co-star Vaisshnavi reveals his wife is pregnant Sampath J Ram’s Agnisakshi co-star Vaisshnavi revealed to Hindustan Times, “He had called me for a party and even for his wedding but I couldn’t attend due to work commitments. . I spoke to him on the phone and wished him well. hasn’t even been a year since he got married. In fact, from what I know, his wife is currently five months pregnant. I don’t know what prompted him to do this at this time. I haven”t received any confirmation as to why he took on He was a go-getter and he never let work get the better of him. He was the type of guy who always seized opportunities. He even ran a business next door. Rajesh Dhruva says ‘Sampath was not in depression’ Actor and director Rajesh Dhruva was among the few to break the news of Sampath’s death on Sunday April 23. Shortly after the news broke, a few news reports claimed the 35-year-old actor was in “depression” and had “financial issues.” However, Dhruva urged not to believe such rumours. Dhruva revealed, “Sunday morning around 2am I got a call from some mutual friends of ours saying something was wrong and we had to rush to the hospital. I thought it was some kind of prank. But, When I got to Nelamangala hospital, I realized what had happened. Sampath’s sister had brought him. He and his wife had had a little fight. He threatened to kill himself if she didn’t talk to him. He didn’t want… . “He was such a happy person. He had no problems in life. He also had a lot of opportunities. He was critically acclaimed in the industry and we always talked about the kind of films we were making. [in future]. He wanted to explore various film industries, not just Kannada. He had a lot to do but he left too soon.”

