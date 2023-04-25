Wonderful Seven TV Show in the Works by True Detective Creator – The Hollywood Reporter





Nic Pizzolatto is ready to ride west again to The magnificent Seven. Sources say The Hollywood Reporter that the real detective The creator is turning his idea of ​​an original Western drama into a series adaptation of the old MGM title he rebooted in 2016. The project remains in development and comes with a series commitment penalty. As THR reported exclusively in March, Pizzolatto’s show is being accelerated by Nick Pepper, head of series and 100% development at Amazon in the United States, who considers the West to be Paramount Network’s version of the megahit as a streamer Yellow stone. The new from Pizzolatto Seven is depicted as being in the tradition of the great epics of the Golden Age of Westerns and revolves around an outlaw and his cohorts who unite a disparate band of fighters to defend an immigrant colony in a open war against the cattle barons in central Texas. The brainchild was previously described as also in the tradition of ensemble Westerns, where larger-than-life characters rob, cheat, and outwit each other. It centered on a former outlaw who must contend with a threat from his past in order to keep the life and the family he worked so hard to build. He embarks on an epic journey that unites a formidable cast of indelible characters to face even greater danger, in an epic saga of adventure and romance that compels this former criminal to become the hero he claimed to be. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, you better call Saul) remains attached as an executive producer on Seven after also being involved in the original idea. Lawrence Mirisch, the son of the original Seven executive producer Walter Mirisch and Bruce Kaufman will also be credited as EPs. The series is being produced as an Amazon Studios Original. The transition to a remake of Seven comes as sources say Pepper is under pressure to deliver results (THR previously reported that the studio’s big swings were hampered by confusion and frustration). Pizzolatto and Pepper reportedly met over the original idea, but the conversation shifted to the showrunner’s work on the 2016 remake. Pizzolatto wrote the screenplay alongside Richard Wenk and the film was produced by Sony and MGM. Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lee Byung-hun, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier and Peter Sarsgaard starred in the feature film directed by Antoine Fuqua. Sony distributed the feature. Pizzolatto’s Seven also comes as Amazon seeks to monetize its acquisition of MGM following its $8.5 billion deal struck in March 2022. Pizzolatto is replaced by WME.

