Actor drugged and raped three women

LOS ANGELES actor Danny Masterson drugged and then raped three women in his Hollywood home between 2001 and 2003, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in his opening statement at the ‘That ’70s star’s retrial. Show”.

Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said Masterson put substances in drinks he gave to a longtime girlfriend and two women he knew through circles of friends around the Church of Scientology, that Masterson is all charged with rape.

“The evidence will show they were drugged,” Mueller told the jury.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys, who will make their opening statement later Monday, have denied that any of the assaults took place, saying the accusers’ decades-old accounts are full of inconsistencies and not credible.

A mistrial was declared on all three counts at the end of Masterson’s first trial in November when jurors told the judge they were hopelessly at an impasse.

A direct discussion of the drug element was lacking in the first trial, with Mueller instead having to implicate it through the testimony of the women, who said they were dizzy, disoriented and sometimes unconscious on the nights they portrayed the actor the violating.

But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo allowed the direct assertion at the second trial.

The 47-year-old actor could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Because the investigation that led to Masterson’s two trials did not begin until 15 years later, there will be no direct or forensic evidence that he drugged the women, Mueller said.

But he said he would call an analyst from the police toxicology unit, “who will tell you how some of the more common drug-facilitated sexual assaults, how some of the more common date rape drugs work, at what the speed they are metabolized, this side effects,” Mueller said.

The drug allegations echoed the trial of Bill Cosby, where women testified to similar experiences. Cosby’s conviction after two trials was finally thrown out by Pennsylvania’s highest court.

Mueller spent much of his presentation on Masterson’s longtime girlfriend, an actor and model who he says will testify that their relationship grew increasingly physically and sexually abusive before he raped her in December 2001.

“After dinner, she remembers getting up to leave, and she has absolutely no memory after that,” Mueller said. “It’s the last thing she remembers until she wakes up the next afternoon, in bed, naked and alone.”

He said she will testify that Masterson laughed as he admitted to having sex with her while she was unconscious.

Only five of 12 jurors voted to convict Masterson of that count at the first trial. Even fewer voted guilty on the other two. The district attorney’s office nevertheless decided to proceed with a second trial and the women agreed to testify again.

Mueller also told jurors that the women did not immediately turn themselves in to authorities because Church of Scientology officials told them not to, and they were told that what happened to them didn’t happen. was not rape.

Masterson is a prominent member of the church. All three women are former members.

The church said in a statement after the women’s testimony at the first trial that it “has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting the criminal conduct of Scientologists, or anyone else, to law enforcement.” “Quite the contrary. Church policy explicitly requires Scientologists to abide by all laws of the land.”

