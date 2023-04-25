Relax! Frankie Goes to Hollywood to Reunite for National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome Concert | Ents & Arts News





British pop group Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite to perform at a Eurovision Song Contest concert next month, 36 years after their initial split. The band will perform at the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome outside St George’s Hall in Liverpool on May 7. The Eurovision Song Contest takes place this year in the city and the final will take place on Saturday 13 May. Frankie Goes To Hollywood formed in Liverpool in the 1980s and had number one hits with Two Tribes, The Power Of Love and Relax. The show is designed to “celebrate the incredible musicality of Liverpool” and will feature performances from other bands with a connection to the city – including Atomic Kitten, funk band The Real Thing and rock band The Lightning Seeds – singers of the Three Lions football anthem. Meanwhile, Conchita Wurst, the 2014 Eurovision winner from Austria, and Ukrainian winner Jamala, who competed in 2016, will also take part in the concert hosted by presenter AJ Odudu. Odudu, who will kick off the celebrations alongside comedian Joel Dommett, has announced that Frankie Goes To Hollywood will perform on BBC’s The One Show. Learn more:

Left to right: Mark O’Toole, Paul Rutherford, Holly Johnson, Peter Gill and Brian Nash in 1984. Photo: AP

The band broke up in 1987 after Welcome To The Pleasuredome had become a number one album three years earlier and their second album ‘Liverpool’ reached number five on the UK charts in 1986. The pop group reformed with original members Paul Rutherford, Peter “Ped” Gill and Mark O’Toole in 2004 to perform at a gig at Wembley Arena, which raised money for the charity charity for young people The Prince’s Trust. The concert, attended by the now King and Queen Consort, followed the band by holding open auditions in London for a new singer to replace Holly Johnson. They then performed with Ryan Malloy, then 28, from Newcastle, at the gig produced by Trevor Horn. About two decades ago, Frankie Goes To Hollywood also appeared on the VH1 Bands Reunited show which saw Brian “Nasher” Nash, Gill and Rutherford among the reunited members. When asked to perform at a concert during the original taping, Johnson told his off-camera castmates that he did not want to participate. Since their breakup, the Grammy-nominated band have released compilation albums Frankie Say Greatest in 2009, Frankie Said: The Very Best Of Frankie Goes To Hollywood in 2012 and The Essential in 2022.

