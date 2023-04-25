Jawan, Adipurush, Maidaan and other June releases can bring Bollywood into play





Big-banner movies featuring big-budget superstars are set to become blockbusters. A lot of investment is involved. Nowadays, a lot of investment goes into visual effects to enhance the effects in action movies and even in romantic scenes to bring the magic to life. However, when such films fail, the effect is disastrous as it takes years for the production house or producer to recoup the losses. This June 4, big movies are expected to be released and all of them are big budget movies with huge investments. These films are Jawan (2 June) by Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara directed by Atlee, Adipurush by Om Raut (16 June) with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Maidaan by Ajay Devgn (23 June) and Satya Prem Ki Katha by Kartik Aaryan (June 29) . jawan Undeniably, the star cast and names associated with these films are important, but even the budgets for these films are quite high. SRK’s Jawan was made on a huge budget of Rs 200 crore. Apart from Southern superstar Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi is also in the film which makes the cast quite heavy. The good thing for Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan is that Pathaan has already set the tone for how the superstar’s film will open at the box office. Therefore, Jawan is undoubtedly expected to do quite well at least for the first few weeks. Adipurush Fans have high expectations for Om Raut’s Adipurush, a fictional tale based on the mythological epic Ramayana. Om’s last film, Tanhaji was a big blockbuster and won a national award for Ajay Devgn who was also the producer of the film. Since this is a Prabhas movie playing the much revered character of Ram, the expectations are very high. The visual effects of the teaser released earlier left fans disappointed, and the Baahubali actor’s graphic images shocked fans. However, Om Raut and the team reworked the visual effects. But will he impress the public? Nothing can be said about this as Prabhas’ latest films did not do well. With over Rs 600 crores invested in Adipurush, it will be a blow if the film does not work. Above all, there is not much gap between Jawan and Adipurush exit 9 (only 13 days gap). So if Jawan continues to run like Pathaan, it may create problems for Adipurush. Maidaan Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated sports drama will be released in the third week of June. Just like cricket, football has also caught up with Indians and the trailer has already created quite a bit of buzz. The Singham actor is currently receiving a good response and his stardom is at its peak with the back-to-back success of Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. Made with a budget of 100 crore, Ajay is playing the role of coach in Maidaan for the first time and that is one more reason why audiences will flock to the theaters. Satya Prem Ki Katha This romantic drama by Kartik and Kiara Advani was made on a budget of Rs 60 crores. It was Koki’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that helped lift Bollywood out of the failed series earlier last year. The pair of Kartik and Kiara have already received a lot of love and the film should do well.



