2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Dramatic Supporting Actor





Before you make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Actor in a Dramatic Supporting Role, check out our photo gallery featuring the men most likely to land in the lineup. Matthew Macfadyenwho earned his second nomination for Succession last year, is clearly the one to beat in the current race. The only other 2022 contenders who are eligible again this year are Macfadyen’s own teammates, Nicholas Brown And Kieran Culkin. The other five whose shows won’t air new episodes on time are Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), O Young-su And Hae-soo Park (squid game), and John Turturro And Christopher Walken (Break). Other former nominees seeking recognition this time are duo Better Call Saul Jonathan Banks And Giancarlo Esposito and The Handmaids Tale teammates OT Fagbenle, Max MinghellaAnd Bradley Whitford. Whitford was honored as a guest performer for the same role in 2019. After receiving this award for The Crown in 2017, John Lithgow now looking to win for his work on The Old Man. Michel Imperioli (The White Lotus) is in a similar situation, having won the same award for The Sopranos in 2004. Actors looking for offers for new drama programs include Matt Smith (The House of the Dragon) and the cast of Andor Andy Serkis, Stellan SkarsgardAnd Kyle Soller. Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succession’ – Season 4 Image Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO Network: HBO Role: Tom Wambsgans, the son-in-law of the founder of a media conglomerate who charts his own path to success in the business. The Emmy Story:

Won for Season 3 (2022)

Nominated for Season 2 (2020)

Kieran Culkin, ‘Succession’ – Season 4 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Roman Roy, the youngest son of the founder of a global media company whose future is uncertain. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for Seasons 2-3 (2020, 2022)

F. Murray Abraham, ‘The White Lotus’ – Season 2 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Bert Di Grasso, a womanizing widower on vacation with his son and grandson.

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” – Season 6B Image credit: AMC Network: AMC Role: Gus Fring, a drug kingpin with a professional connection to attorney Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for season 4 of “Breaking Bad” (2012)

Nominated for “Better Call Saul” Seasons 4-5 (2019-2020)

Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon” – Season 1 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of Viserys I, the fifth King of the Seven Kingdoms.

Nicholas Braun, ‘Succession’ – Season 4 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Greg Hirsch, the great-nephew of a global media mogul who teams up with his cousin’s husband to advance within the company. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for Seasons 2-3 (2020, 2022)

John Lithgow, “The Old Man” – Season 1 Image Credit: FX on Hulu Network: FX Role: Harold Harper, director of the FBI in charge of apprehending a fugitive former CIA agent.

Jonathan Pryce, ‘The Crown’ – Season 5 Image credit: Netflix Network: Netflix Role: Prince Philip, who was royal husband of Queen Elizabeth II from 1952 to 2021.

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” – Season 6B Image Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC Network: AMC Role: Mike Ehrmantraut, a former cop who joins forces with devious lawyer Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for season 5 of “Breaking Bad” (2013)

Nominated for “Better Call Saul” Seasons 1-4 (2015-2017, 2019)

Alan Ruck, ‘Succession’ – Season 4 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Connor Roy, the eldest of a global media mogul who is aiming for the US presidency.

Stellan Skarsgård, “Spirits” – Season 1 Image credit: Disney+ Network: Disney+ Role: Luthen Rael, a member of the Rebel Alliance who hires the titular smuggler for his first mission.

Tom Hollander, ‘The White Lotus’ – Season 2 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Quentin, a wealthy man who befriends a woman whose husband left her alone in Sicily.

Michael Imperioli, ‘The White Lotus’ – Season 2 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Dominic Di Grasso, a womanizing Hollywood producer on vacation with his father and son.

Elijah Wood, “Yellow Vests” – Season 2 Image Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime Network: Showtime Role: Walter, a citizen detective who forms a working relationship with nurse Misty Quigley.

Theo James, ‘The White Lotus’ – Season 2 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Cameron Sullivan, an investment manager on vacation with his wife and some friends.

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Season 5 Image credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Joseph Lawrence, a high-ranking commander in a dystopian society. The Emmy Story:

Won Best Guest Drama Actor for Season 2 (2019)

Nominated for Best Actor in a Dramatic Supporting Role for Seasons 3-4 (2020-2021)

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” – Season 2 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Ethan Spiller, a tech entrepreneur on vacation with his wife and some friends.

Cole Hauser, ‘Yellowstone’ – Season 5 Image credit: Paramount Network: Paramount Role: Rip Wheeler, the foreman of the Dutton family’s Yellowstone Ranch.

Andy Serkis, ‘Andor’ – Season 1 Image credit: Disney+ Network: Disney+ Role: Kino Loy, an imperial prisoner responsible for supervising the work of his fellow prisoners.

Amar Chadha-Patel, ‘Willow’ – Season 1 Image credit: Amanda Searle/Disney+ Network: Disney+ Role: Thraxus Boorman, a treasure hunter who joins a quest to rescue a kidnapped prince.

Kyle Soller, ‘Andor’ – Season 1 Image credit: Disney+ Network: Disney+ Role: Syril Karn, a security guard looking for the titular smuggler.

OT Fagbenle, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ – Season 5 Image credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Luke Bankole, a man who helps his wife as she escapes the limits of childbearing slavery. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for Season 4 (2021)

Max Minghella, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ – Season 5 Image credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Nick Blaine, a commander in a dystopian society. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for Season 4 (2021)

Ken Leung, ‘Industry’ – Season 2 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Eric Tao, managing director of a London investment bank.

