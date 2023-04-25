Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon on Monday after his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, just over two months after he apologized for on-air commentary about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.
The move quickly turned sour. While CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced, after Lemon co-hosted the show on Monday, that they had separate ways, Lemon called it a shot and said it was a surprise to him.
After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly, Lemon said. CNN said Lemon had the opportunity to meet with management, but instead released a statement on Twitter.
CNN has provided no public explanation for Lemon’s firing. During a February discussion on CNN This Morning with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the age of politicians, he said Haley, 51, was not at her peak. A woman, he said, was considered to be at her peak in her 20s, 30s and possibly 40s.
Harlow challenged Lemon, trying to clarify what he was referring to: I think we have to qualify. Are you talking about a bonus for having children or are you talking about a bonus for being president?
Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are, Lemon replied.
Lemon released a statement the same day saying he regretted his senseless and irrelevant comments. He was then absent from the show for three days, return next week with a tweeted apology but no mention of the episode on air.
Haley, who called Lemons’ statements sexist and used the incident to raise funds in February, took to Twitter on Monday to call the Lemons’ ousting a big day for women everywhere, in connection with beverage pouches emblazoned with Past my prime? Hold my beer.
Lemon used to host primetime Don Lemon Tonight, but moved when the network launched CNN This Morning last November, just before the US midterm elections, as one of the first big Programming movements under Licht.
He drew negative attention last fall when he said the U.S. men’s soccer team should be paid more than the women’s team, saying the men were more interesting to watch.
Lemon had a high-profile on-air argument with Collins last December, when he accused her of trying to cut him off.
Lemon also had a tense on-air interview last week with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy where Lemon, who is black, took issue with Ramaswamy’s interpretation of racial history.
That’s quite a bad look for a morning news show, where the audience is mostly women and the actors try to portray themselves as one big happy family. The show made little headway in the ratings over the more popular Fox & Friends and Morning Joe on cable news competitors.
The bad vibes were starting to cost CNN ad sales and some potential guests were becoming reluctant to appear on CNN This Morning, said a CNN staffer familiar with the decision to oust Lemon but not authorized to speak publicly.
Some people close to Lemon have suggested that the morning job was essentially a demotion for him and that he received little support to succeed.
Lemon said he learned of his termination from his agent.
At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue doing the work I loved within the network, he said.
Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard contributed reporting from Columbia, South Carolina.