‘Star Wars’ icon Carrie Fisher will posthumously receive the star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4





Actress Carrie Fisher will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. Fisher, who died in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack, portrayed Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise that spans nearly 40 years. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will unveil Fishers’ 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the movies category near the historic El Capitan Theater, according to the Walk of Fame. “Fans will be thrilled to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on Hollywood’s iconic Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. “I’m happy to add that his star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and across from the star of his legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!” BILLIE LOURD HONORS CARRIE FISHER AND HIGHLIGHTS ‘REALITY OF GRIEVANCE’ 6 YEARS AFTER ‘STAR WARS’ ICON’S DEATH Fishermen’s only daughter Billie Lourd, who also appeared in the “Star Wars” franchise, will accept the star on her mother’s behalf. Hamill, who starred alongside Fisher as Luke Skywalker, celebrated the honor on Twitter, saying it was, “It was long overdue and so well deserved.” ‘GODFATHER’ ACTOR AL PACINO SAYS HE GAVE THIS HOLLYWOOD STAR A CAREER BY REFUSING A MAJOR FILM ROLE Born to Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie made her film debut in ‘Shampoo’ before being cast in one of sci-fi cinema’s most iconic roles. She played Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, from 1977 to 1983, before returning to the role for its sequel trilogy in 2015 and again in 2017. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER She starred in hits such as ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ and ‘The Blues Brothers’. She also made several television appearances and was nominated for an Emmy for “30 Rock.” Fisher was also a successful novelist, having written “Postcards from the Edge”, “Delusions of Grandma”, “Surrender the Pink”, “The Best Awful”, “Wishful Drinking” and “Shockaholic”. A day after Fisher’s death, his mother died of a stroke at the age of 84.

