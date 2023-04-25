Jewish actor Judd Hirsch delivers a great performance in iMordecai





In iMoredcai, Judd Hirsch – a two-time Emmy winner who just received an Oscar nomination for his role in The Fabelmans – plays a man who fled Poland and escaped the Holocaust, although some members of his family did not. We see an animated segment where his ball goes into the next yard, and the neighbor chases after him and says to his dad, “Get your Jewish rat son off my property.” Some members of his family were killed in Treblinka. Hirsch plays Mordecai Samel, who is now 80 and has a flip phone that’s ready for trash and a leaky car that has water in it. He helped his son, Marvin (Sean Astin), fund a cigar business. He befriends Nina (Azia Dinea Hale), who is patient with Mordecai and teaches him how to use his new iPhone, which is no small feat. Mordecai says he especially loves klezmer music and is amazed to be able to hear it again, although by accident he leaves the store with headphones he didn’t pay for. His wife, Fela, played by Carol Kane, suffers from dementia and thinks her husband is having an affair. Marvin thinks Mordecai is bad luck and hopes a man named Fernando Vasquez can buy his business. In a touching moment, when a friend who is an actor dies on stage because his material is terrible, Mordecai takes the stage and talks about being a plumber and a painter, and pretending to be two different people. It’s rare for a live-action film to include animated sequences at different times, including one where Hitler and Stalin shake hands, signifying the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, but all the scenes fit together nicely. Mordecai says he’s not ready to be an old man. Hirsch is 88 and still rocking. There is a sweet moment when Mordecai and Fela sing in Yiddish and kiss. Mordecai smokes weed at a party and says the last time he smoked it he was driving an Israeli army truck through Egypt. Mordecai doesn’t understand why Nina is so nice to him, until she tells him a terrible secret about her grandfather. Mordecai also longs to remember what his mother’s face looked like. Mordecais’ son does not treat him well, and more could have been done in business scenes. But other than that, it’s a sweet film that’s anchored by Hirschs’ performances. Directed by Marvin Samel, this film is handled with the necessary care, and what it lacks in flash, it makes up for in feeling The film is based on a true story, as Marvin Samel had a kiosk in the World Trade Center Mall for high-end cigars, and he later moved to Florida. It’s the rare love story of an elderly couple, and Mordecai handles his wife’s declining condition with grace and love. The author is a New York-based writer.

