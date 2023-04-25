Hollywood Walk of Fame shootings raise security concerns





shootings along the Hollywood Walk of Fame causes some people to question the security in the area. Gregg Donovan, known as the “Hollywood Ambassador”, has some concerns as he works in the area daily. “The Walk of Fame, I mean the walk of shame. People think it’s glamorous and it’s not the same anymore,” Donovan said. Donovan cites recent crimes in the Hollywood area. Sunday around 1 a.m. LAPD Hollywood officers told FOX 11 that gunfire broke out at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue outside the 7-Eleven store. Police said a car drove up in front of the store, six people got out of the car and one person opened fire, injuring two people who were rushed to hospital. Just ten days ago, a man was shot in the head on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near the Chinese Theatre. FRONT COVER: “It’s another world now. It’s gone from heaven to hell,” Donovan said. “Before, there was a police presence here, on horseback, on bicycles, they are no longer there. These shootings last week make me look over my shoulder.” Donovan said he was also assaulted. “I was attacked four times in the last year, and I was only verbally attacked last week,” he said. Donovan wants more security measures to be enacted on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to ensure the safety of tourists in the area. A man who has a booth on the Walk of Fame selling hats told FOX 11 on Monday that people were stealing from his booth daily. A few tourists described the Walk of Fame as “shabby” on Monday, but other tourists visiting the area on Monday said they felt safe. “It was a last minute trip and it’s been awesome. We’re from a small town and it’s a huge city and we felt nothing but welcoming hugs, welcoming greetings, faces and good times. I don’t want to go home,” says Marissa. “I think it’s all good. It’s a good vibe. I was in New York at Christmas. It can compare, the madness and the savagery, the things to do, the lights all that. I will have to come back Christmas and you say what I feel,” said Blake, who hailed from Pittsburgh. The LAPD is investigating both shootings.

