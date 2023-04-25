



AG is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide and affects approximately 1 million people in the United States. (Budimir Jevtic / Adobe Stock) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced a new campaign with actor Henry Winkler to raise awareness of geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and one of the leading causes of blindness. The GA Wont Wait campaign helps older people and their families understand and recognize the symptoms of this progressive and irreversible disease. Together, Apellis and Winkler allow people over the age of 60 to monitor and discuss vision changes with an eye doctor, such as a retina specialist, ophthalmologist or optometrist. Winkler has personally seen how vision loss caused by AMD can affect a person and their loved ones. His stepfather Ed, with whom he shared a close relationship, was diagnosed with AMD, causing him to lose his central vision and, ultimately, his independence. As his vision loss progressed, Winkler acknowledged that certain aspects of his stepfather’s daily life became increasingly difficult, such as pursuing his career in dentistry and eventually simple tasks like pouring a glass of water. Remembering my stepfather Eds’ struggle with AMD is why I’m partnering with Apellis to help seniors and their families become aware of GA, Winkler said in a press release. I have seen with my own eyes how deeply isolating vision loss can be for older adults. Winkler added that he was now the same age as Ed when his vision started to decline. Actor Henry Winkler partners with Apellis to raise awareness of geographic atrophy. (Image courtesy of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.) I have no intention of slowing down, he said. I am so passionate about prioritizing my eye health that I would take my car to the eye doctor if I started noticing any change in my vision. That’s how it should be more. AG is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide and affects approximately 1 million people in the United States. Visual symptoms tend to get worse over time and the damage cannot be reversed or corrected with glasses or surgery. Symptoms include blurry or missing spots in a person’s vision, straight lines that appear wavy, and difficulty seeing in the dark. These symptoms often cause people with knee OA to lose the ability to perform daily tasks such as reading, driving, and recognizing faces. It’s a common misconception that significant vision loss is a natural part of aging, which can cause patients to delay seeking important care, said Caroline Baumal, MD, Apellis’ chief medical officer, in A press release. Early diagnosis is critical for this progressive disease, so we’re excited to work with Henry Winkler to help seniors learn more about GA and reinforce that eye health should be a priority as we age. . Winkler’s career spans five decades, beginning with his television role as Arthur Fonzie Fonzarellion the sitcom Happy Days in the 1970s. He appeared in Development stopped, barry And royal pains. His film credits include night patrol, Shout and holiday TV movie The most wonderful time of the year. He has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies during his career, winning a Primetime Emmy, two Daytime Emmys, two Golden Globe Awards and two Critics Choice Awards.

