Booba bursts into Hollywood Annenberg Media
Today, a short film directed by four USC students will screen at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood at 7 p.m. Filled with horror and rabid dogs, Booba is highly anticipated.
The Graumans Chinese Theater, located on Hollywood Boulevard, will screen a short horror film at 7 p.m. Four film majors from the USC School of Cinematic Arts worked with the production studio, Ingsane Productions, to bring the film to life.
Director Gaoyang Ganjin tells how Booba started.
Ganjin: So this idea originally started, you know, I had the idea originally in class. It was supposed to be for another project, but eventually what happened, you know, I realized the project was a little too big for what the school kind of lets me do and somehow sort with all the restrictions. And from then on, I kind of, I wanted to be ambitious and I wanted to do something big. And then I talked, I met, I met Hunter, and him completely, him and I, we completely reworked the script from the bottom up. We added so many more scenes. You know, after that, I found Joe and Gabby, who got together and produced this whole project.
The twenty-minute film is about the age-old relationship between man and a man’s best friend. Inspired by Ganjin’s father and his dog, the director thought about the fine line between companionship and control. The film tackles the darker themes of relationships, even those that seem so simple and straightforward between a human and their pet.
Screenwriter Hunter DAncona talks about the themes.
DAncona: What we’ve said about the film so far. We keep using that fairy tale expression, and I think that moniker kind of speaks to the fact that we operate in this genre that’s inherently weird, but that kind of its kind has streamlined and created a world where all of those elements would become inherent, like this idea of a dog man, this idea of this. It’s cooked in the expectations of this kind of world. So to really use the genre to leverage our path in history, I think that was huge.
Sid Grauman, the creator and general manager of the Chinese Theatre, in 1927 spent two million dollars and eighteen months importing temple bells, pagodas, celestial stone dogs and other Chinese artifacts to make a a cultural must in Los Angeles.
However, the Chinese Theater is not only an important milestone in the history of Los Angeles, but also in film production. It’s a popular spot for film screenings and premieres with stars hand-printed in its forecourt and packed red carpets. Since its very first premiere of Cecil B. DeMilles The King of Kings, the theater’s rich cinematic history has drawn more than four million viewers and screens dozens of movie studios each year.
Even though the theater is usually home to blockbuster movies, this small team of USC students was able to compete with giants. But the road to the exit was not without some problems. Joe Grode, a producer, explains how the team worked through issues throughout the process.
Grode: But I think the most important thing was to find ways. As Hunter said, we wanted to create what was in the Gallos mine and in the Hunters mine as well, and it was more a question of how to achieve that? How can we get used to creative ways to achieve the shots we wanted to get. And each day was really just a problem solving.
The teams’ passion for Booba is palpable, not only in the final product but throughout the production process.
Nicholas Buckwalter, a longtime friend and student of film and television production at USC, recalls when Ganjin first came up with the idea for his movie.
Buckwalter: I remember one time when I went to his house and he was telling me this story about I want to make a movie about a man, a dog who lived in somebody’s basement like a maestro. And I was like, okay, sure, mate. Like, that sounds good. And then you know what he did for the production? And then, you know, I’ve seen earlier cuts of it all the way to the final cut. So, you know, really proud of this guy and Hunter two for doing it together, you know because it’s you know, I guess it’s relatively rare that people, you know, put that much effort into their external projects.
From an idea that began over a year ago, Ganjin, DAncona, and Grode had to balance their SCA courses as well as film production to pursue their passion, Booba.
The premiere will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. All students and fans of horror movies and dogs are invited to attend.
For Annenberg Media, I’m Nicki Berelson.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
