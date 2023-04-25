The original Stitch voice actor in talks for a remake





Someone in a Stitch costume Photo : Preston Mack/Disney ( Getty Images ) Pretty much everything about the development of Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has been difficult since do we really need it? reaction to the initial announcement through each new addition to the cast, especially Kahiau Machado, who was attached to play the live-action David (Nanis’ love interest) until people searched his social media profiles and he was replaced by Kaipot Dudoit. But now Disney has finally made a decision about this remake that no one should really have reason to object to, even if it underscores the whole thing, do we really need it? thing. Luca’s director on sea monsters, cliques and gelato versus ice cream According The Hollywood Reporter, original Stitch voice actor Chris Sanders is in final negotiations to reprise his role in the new film, (thankfully) robbing us of the opportunity to hear a famously miscast persona make the usual incoherent babble. from Stitch and ohana means family slogan. Sanders also happens to be the co-writer and co-director of the original. Lilo & Stitchwith Dean DeBlois, so it would be kinda weird if he wasn’t involved at all. The bar is low on counting the guy who plays Stitch might play Stitch as a win, but welcome to Disney in 2023. Well, take what we can get. The remake also stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles. Tia Carrere, who played Nani in the original, will appear as a new character created for this film. The remake is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, of Marcel the shell with shoesAnd THR pitches it as a major release for Disney+ (i.e. it won’t be in theaters, but in a cool way that is good ).

